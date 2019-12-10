WASHINGTON — U.S. House leaders on Tuesday made a historic announcement that they will pursue two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress' investigation.

Republican members of Louisiana's delegation have spent weeks defending Trump, while the state's lone Democrat has favored impeachment.

Here's how they responded to the latest step in the impeachment saga on Tuesday.

U.S. House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, called it a "shameful day for the House."

“Washington Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since before he even took office,' he said. "Despite years of witch hunts and investigations, Democrats have not produced a single piece of evidence that President Trump engaged in bribery, extortion, or any other high crimes or misdemeanors. And yet, they just unveiled two articles to impeach the president."

U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, a northwest Louisiana Republican who is on the Judiciary Committee that will vote on advancing the impeachment articles this week:

"The founders of this country feared a single-party impeachment because it would bitterly, and perhaps irreparably, divide our nation. Nancy Pelosi and her radical lieutenants simply don't care," he said. "This will backfire on them politically, but it will do serious harm to America in the process."

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, a Port Barre Republican who was on one of three investigating committees that spent weeks investigating the allegations against Trump:

"Democrats are unhinged. Triggered. They’ve been charging toward impeachment since President Trump was first elected. This was an investigation in search of a crime," he said. "The outcome was predetermined long ago. Democrats are moving forward in the absence of any direct evidence, driven by deep hatred for President Trump."

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge: “House Democratic leadership turned impeachment into a series of partisan hearings searching for a crime that changed by the day. The Senate will offer President Trump a fair process, and I look forward to fairly judging the facts."

This post will be updated as more members comment.

