WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was among GOP lawmakers who joined President Donald Trump for Game 5 of the World Series in D.C. Sunday night.
Scalise, R-Jefferson, shared a photo on social media of himself sitting next to U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, just a few rows in front of Trump in the VIP box where the president watched the Houston Astros defeat the Washington Nationals 7-1.
“People kept coming up to the box where we were the whole night, trying to get balls signed and hats signed,” Scalise said during an appearance on Fox Business Monday morning.“It was great to be able to spend the evening with him at the ballgame.”
At the #WorldSeries2019 w/ my friend @SteveScalise as guest of my friend @realDonaldTrump. Doesn’t get better than this! #TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/5QZeEn5EPT— Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) October 28, 2019
The president was met with some loud jeers after his introduction at the game, but Scalise described the night as overall positive.
Scalise has been a key ally of Trump and one of this most vocal defenders amid the ongoing Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.
He was the only member of the Louisiana delegation who accompanied Trump to the World Series game.
Others in the box included U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, of South Carolina; House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California; and U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, of North Carolina.