WASHINGTON — There may be no better example of flaws in the Corps of Engineers "piecemeal" approach to funding flood and other severe weather prevention projects than the hurricane protection system around the city of New Orleans, Louisiana's coastal chief told a panel of U.S. senators on Wednesday.

The project was initially authorized in the 1950s but was still not completed when Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005, Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority chairman Chip Kline told the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

+9 New Orleans levees rated 'high risk'; here's what drives designation, despite system's high marks Billions of dollars have been spent since Hurricane Katrina to upgrade the ring of levees, floodwalls and pumping stations designed to reduce …

“Thousands of people lost their lives, livelihoods were destroyed because of that piecemeal approach," Kline testified. “If full funding was appropriated on the front end, you and I would probably not be having this conversation right now."

“The process by which the federal government funds these projects is flawed," Kline added.

Kline was invited to the hearing as part of a panel to provide insight into the $4.8 billion Army Civil Works program, how the federal government can better work with states and local communities and how more consistent funding from Congress could impact mitigation projects moving forward.

“Congress seems to give the Corps more work to do than resources,” said Sen. Tom Carper, a Delaware Democrat who is the ranking member of the committee. “Then a storm hits and the federal government has to spend large amounts of money over and over again.”

+3 Officials break ground on Comite River Diversion Canal after 30-plus years of planning People still ask Bodi White if he thinks the Comite River Diversion Canal is really going to happen.

Neither of Louisiana's U.S. Senators is on the committee, but the state is all-too-familiar with the cycle Carper described.

Officials broke ground on the Corps-backed Comite River Diversion Canal last month after more than 30 years of planning. Catastrophic flooding in the region in 2016 prompted an aggressive push to get the project completed.

"Louisiana is a flood-prone state. We recognize this," Kline said in his opening remarks. "Louisiana is also home to vitally important assets and resources that provide value not just to the Gulf Coast, but to the entire nation."

R.D. James, assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works, said one of the Corps' top priorities is becoming more efficient and completing work in a more timely way.

"This approach will ensure a better return on taxpayer’s investment and better the lives of Americans," he said.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.