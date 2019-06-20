WASHINGTON — Both of Louisiana’s U.S. senators say they believe that Iran is trying to provoke America, but the best path to handling increased tensions with the Middle Eastern country is maintaining sanctions.

“We should keep doing what we are doing – military restraint but maximum pressure,” U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, hours after initial reports that Iran had downed a United States drone.

“These are death throes of a dying regime. I think the Iranians would like nothing more for us to attack and them then being able to unite their people behind a theocracy which no longer represents the people,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, in a separate interview on Varney & Co. on Fox Business.

The Associated Press reported Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down the American military surveillance drone Thursday in the Strait of Hormuz, heightening already tense relations over Iran’s precarious nuclear deal with world powers. Iran has claimed the drone “violated” its territorial airspace, but the U.S. has deemed the missile fire “an unprovoked attack” in international airspace, AP reports.

President Donald Trump tweeted, “Iran made a very big mistake!”

Asked by reporters later how the U.S. will respond, Trump said "you'll find out."

"This drone was in international waters, clearly. We have it all documented. It's documented scientifically, not just words," Trump said. "And they made a very bad mistake."

Kennedy called the downing of the drone, which was worth about $150 million, an act of a “fragile, exhausted theocracy.”

“I think the ayatollah is desperate,” he said. “We’ve just got to contain 'em and I think we are doing that.”

The United States has imposed strict sanctions on Iran since withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal last year.

“I feel bad for the people of Iran, but it’s necessary,” Kennedy said. “I think the idea that we should attack Iran is a dorm-room idea. What we are doing is working.”

Cassidy said he also thinks that sanctions are effective and eventually will upend the Iranian regime.

“They would like nothing better than to unite the Iranian people behind their old trope that the Great Satan is coming after us,” he said. “If we keep that pressure upon them and they lose the support of the Iranian people, they will be disposed of, and that’s a great way to win a war.”