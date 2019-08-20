WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has given no indication that he's going to get involved in Louisiana's gubernatorial race at this point, but that's likely to change if the race heads into a November runoff.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Madisonville, said Tuesday during a radio show appearance that he will urge Trump to come to Louisiana to stump for whichever Republican challenger faces Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The election is Oct. 12. A Nov. 16 runoff will take place if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote in the primary. There are nine candidates on the ballot.

The two major Republican candidates in the race, Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone and U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Alto, have both sought to link themselves to the president, who won 58 percent of the vote in Louisiana in his 2016 election and has remained popular in the state.

“I know them both; I like them both," Kennedy told conservative radio host Moon Griffon. "They’re both good men. They’re both honest.”

Kennedy said he thinks a runoff against incumbent Edwards will take place and that window will provide an opportunity for the president to hype the GOP base behind whichever Republican is still standing.

“I don’t think anybody right now can predict how it is going to turn out," he said.

Having Trump, who was last in Louisiana in May for a fundraiser for his 2020 re-election campaign, rally Republicans ahead of a runoff race is a familiar gameplan for the GOP in Louisiana. The then-president elect drew hundreds of Republicans to a Baton Rouge rally in 2016 before Kennedy faced his Democratic opponent, Foster Campbell, in that year's U.S. Senate runoff race.

Edwards, who took office in January 2016, has highlighted his chummy relationship with the president while on the campaign trail. He has been the only Democrat invited to White House events on multiple occasions, including the first state dinner of Trump's presidency that honored France and a criminal justice reform summit at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. He was one of two Democratic governors asked to sit at Trump's table when the president met with the National Governors Association at the White House earlier this year.

According to Edwards, Trump has hold him that he's the president's favorite Democrat.

But Trump has shown some interest in unseating the only Democratic governor in the Deep South — repeatedly urging popular U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, to enter the race. Scalise declined, as did Kennedy.