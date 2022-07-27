Louisiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.8% is the lowest on record, officials said Wednesday.
"We know that the best tool for a family to fight the pressures of inflation is a good-paying job," Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
"This is a great time for Louisianans who are looking to start a new career or find a new opportunity with better pay," Edwards said.
Seasonally adjusted unemployment figures mean they are tweaked to account for issues like weather, major holidays and school schedules.
The number of those employed rose by nearly 4,000 in June, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
The biggest gains were in manufacturing, education and health services.
The rise took place amid the nation's worst inflation in 40 years.
"From gas to groceries the cost of everything is going up and it's exciting to see more Louisianans working than ever before," Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates said, also in a statement.
The commission said the labor force participation rate, which means those between ages 16-64 who are working, is 59%.
About 29,000 jobs are available.
"Job fairs and hiring events are constantly taking place around the state and employers are eager to hire," Cates said.
The latest rate is down 0.2 percentage points from May and 2 percentage points below June, 2021.