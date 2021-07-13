BR.eweinterviewliv.adv 0073 bf.jpg

Edwin and Trina Edwards at their home Thursday June 10, 2021, in Gonzales, La. Edwin will soon turn 94.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Though funeral arrangements aren't final, one event has been planned: former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday for the public viewing, according to the Speaker of the House's office.

He’ll lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday for family members and close friends.

Details are still be worked out. But the family plans to bury Edwards at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in south Baton Rouge.

The four-term governor died Monday at 7 a.m. in his home of respiratory problems that had plagued him in recent years. He had been hospice care for about week.

