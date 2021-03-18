The normally obscure Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy is under legislative scrutiny because of a state audit critical of its operations and the reaction of board leaders to the criticism.

The audit, which was released earlier this month, accused the board of running a lax operation, dismissing complaints without setting up solid criteria to do so and taking a hands-off approach to allegations of human trafficking and prostitution that often hovers over the industry.

Board officials also disputed seven of 11 recommendations made by temporary Legislative Auditor Thomas Cole, which is unusual and which angered leaders of the Legislative Audit Advisory Council.

Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, vice-chairman of the council, said turning down so many of the auditor's suggestions sent up a red flag.

Cole said the board should establish a process to identify unlicensed therapists, craft a way to monitor sites that have been issued cease and desist orders and impose fines and penalties on centers that continue to operate without a license.

He said the panel should also establish written criteria for dismissing complaints, guidelines for when and how often to check establishments, compare its fines to those in other states and develop guidance to help ensure discipline is handled fairly.

The board disputed all seven recommendations.

"They kept giving reasons why they could not improve their operations instead of solutions of how to," Luneau said. "That was problematic to me."

The audit also said a report by a non-profit group called the Polaris Project estimates there are more than 9,000 illicit massage businesses in the U. S., and that women engaging in prostitution at those sites may be victims of human trafficking.

"According to Polaris, the massage therapy profession has been subject to harmful stereotypes that sexualize the profession."

"As a result, massage therapists are regularly harassed, propositioned and assaulted by customers," according to the audit.

But Cole's review said board officials told them that, when it comes to allegations of prostitution and human trafficking, they leave it "to the professionals," including the FBI and local law enforcement.

However, the Legislature has made the monitoring of possible human trafficking a priority issue.

Luneau said no state agency can avoid it.

The board was set up in 1992.

The panel and its three-person staff oversee 2,784 massage therapists and 628 establishments.

The board reviews and approves license applications, investigates complaints and is supposed to discipline sites that violate the law.

It is funded solely through fees, which totaled about $514,000 for the financial year than ended on June 30, 2020, the latest snapshot available.

The executive director is Rhonda McManus, a 10-year veteran who is paid $90,584 per year.

McManus on Thursday referred questions to Sallye Raymond, chairwoman of the board.

Raymond could not be reached for immediate comment.

Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, chairman of the advisory council, said the audit shows there was an "absolute failure" by the board to spell out procedures for handling complaints properly.

Ivey also said regulators "have not taken the attention that they should have" on issues related to human trafficking, "which is something that the Legislature has clearly made a priority."

"We just need to take some corrective measures," Ivey said. "It sounds like they are willing to work with us."

Ivey asked board leaders to turn over their written policies to lawmakers, which officials said has been done.

The board agreed with four of Cole's recommendations.

Those include spelling out criteria for inspectors to determine whether centers are operating as sexually-oriented businesses; tracking completed inspections; find training for staff and board members to identify signs of human trafficking and improving its coordination with law enforcement.