The Senate Education Committee on Thursday approved Gov. John Bel Edwards' public schools funding plan Thursday, including a controversial $39 million hike for classrooms that could put the Senate on a collision course with the House.

The vote was 6-1.

The measure, Senate Concurrent Resolution 3, now heads to the Senate floor but may first face a review by the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

The legislation includes $1,000 teacher pay raises and $500 annual boosts for support workers.

The teacher raises are the governor's key priority for the 2019 session.

But House Republican leaders contend the state cannot afford the $39 million increase for schools, which would be just the second of its kind in the past decade amid state budget problems.

The House Education Committee last month returned the same plan to the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which approved the proposal in March.

That panel asked BESE to revamp the plan and take out the $39 million increase.

BESE is set to hold a special meeting on the issue on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The lone "no" vote in committee was cast by state Sen. Conrad Appel, R-Metairie.

Appel, like key House leaders, said he is concerned that the funding plan would exceed available state dollars, and could threaten teacher pay raises that enjoy bipartisan support.

"The whole thing could blow up," Appel said.

Barry Dusse, director of the State Budget Office, said recent amendments to the governor's budget proposal would allow the state to pay for the $39 million boost.

Dusse told the Senate committee that reductions to the state Department of Health, and $15 million in other cuts to state agencies, would allow the state to pay for the public schools increase.

The House Appropriations Committee on Monday is set to begin its final markup of the $30 billion state spending plan, including education dollars.

A debate in the full House may also take place next week.

The BESE funding request, which goes through a formula called the Minimum Foundation Program, is sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings.

BESE on Monday may opt to stick by the same funding levels that it approved in March, which totals $3.85 billion for the 2019-20 school year.

"There is going to be a discussion," Gary Jones, president of BESE, told the Senate Education Committee.

"At this point the issue is still pretty cloudy to us," Jones said.

State Superintendent of Education John White told the panel that BESE's request was made before the all-important Revenue Estimating Conference settled on how much the state has to spend starting July 1.

That figure is about $20 million below what Edwards was hoping would be recognized.

"We know we are going to be $20 million short," Appel said.

"Clearly something would not get funded," he said.

Dusse's comments were aimed at easing those concerns, and came just moments before the resolution won lopsided committee approval.

The Legislature can approve or reject BESE's request but cannot change it.

The session ends on June 6.

A wide range of education groups urged the committee to approve the resolution, including the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana School Boards Association, Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools, Associated Professional Educators of Louisiana and the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

