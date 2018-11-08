Could Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry be in the running to replace Jeff Sessions, who resigned from his post as U.S. attorney general earlier this week?

Speculation swirled on Thursday -- two days after Sessions submitted his resignation at the president's request -- that Landry may have made it onto the White House's short list of candidates to take the reins as attorney general. At least some close to Landry, who is is president of the National Attorney General Association and on the executive committee of the Republican Attorney General Association, believe he's under consideration, according to multiple sources.

Landry, a Republican, referred The Advocate to the White House for comment. The White House didn't respond to The Advocate's request.

Landry is thought to be a long-shot for the job, as no national reports have suggested President Donald Trump is considering Landry for the job.

CNN reported that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi are Trump's top picks.

Meanwhile, Politico reported that Kansas secretary of state Kris Kobach, who lost a bid for governor this week, and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani are among potential top-tier candidates. Additionally, acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker might be considered for the permanent post.

CBS News also reported that Christie is under consideration, but the list is expected to grow in the coming days.

Landry has been invited to the White House multiple times since Trump became president. In September, Trump's son, Donald Jr., attended Landry's annual alligator hunt fundraiser in Louisiana.

Landry, who has been Louisiana attorney general since 2016, previously served in Congress and remains close with ex-U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, now Trump's cabinet as the director of the Office of Management and Budget.