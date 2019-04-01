State Rep. Steve Carter, R-Baton Rouge, is the lone sponsor of a bill facing steep odds that would gradually increase the state gasoline tax by $480 million per year.

The measure, House Bill 542, is being pushed by about 75 advocacy groups called the Louisiana Coalition to Fix Our Roads.

The organization is led by former state Rep. Erich Ponti, who is the guest speaker on Monday at noon at the Press Club of Baton Rouge.

"Providing safe roads and bridges are a vital function of state government and it's time for us in the Legislature to start making our citizens' safety a priority," Carter said in a statement.

"The fuel tax is the time-tested, fair way to raise money for roads and bridges," he said.

"We are once again among the last states in the country to raise revenue for roads," Carter said.

"Every state in the Deep South has raised revenue within the past six months," he added. "This bill is the right solution for our Legislature and our state."

The bill requires the support of two-thirds of the state House and Senate, always a major political challenge and especially so in an election year.

In 2017 Carter sponsored a $510 million gas tax hike that died without a vote in the state House or Senate.

Shawn Wilson, who is Gov. John Bel Edwards transportation lieutenant, said last week Carter's bill would cause other budget problems.

Part of Carter's bill would redirect some gas tax revenue that now helps support the operating budget of the state Department of Transportation and Development to road and bridge work.

Wilson said earlier that he doubts the Legislature will engage in a major debate on any gas tax increase.

Carter's bill would use 60 percent of the revenue for road and bridge preservation.

The other 40 percent would go for high-profile projects, including construction of a new bridge over the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge.

Carter is serving his final year in the state House because of term limits.

He plans to run for the Senate post being vacated by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge.

