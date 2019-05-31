WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond has officially been tapped to co-chair Joe Biden's presidential campaign, according to a New York Times report Friday.

Richmond, a New Orleans Democrat and former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, had already endorsed of Biden out of more than two dozen Democrats who have launched 2020 bids. He also has been rumored to have been in line for a plum spot in the Biden campaign.

Richmond discussed the co-chair role in an interview with The Times this week, making the news official. In the interview, he reveals he began recruiting Biden to run "almost immediately since [Hillary] Clinton lost."

"One, because I thought his body of work was that of a person I’d want to see as president. Two, because I thought he was the best person to take on President Trump and beat him. And then three, from Day 1, restore our credibility around the world, and start to unify a very divided — a very, very divided — country," said Richmond, a former state lawmaker who is the only Democrat in Louisiana's congressional delegation.

Read the rest of Richmond's interview, including his response to criticism over the 1994 crime bill, what he wants to bring to the campaign and more.

Louisiana Reps. Richmond, Johnson illustrate partisan divide in committee's party-line vote on Barr contempt WASHINGTON — Members of the House Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of C…