The state is getting a $135 million federal grant to build about eight miles of elevated highway on flood-prone La. 1 between Leeville and Golden Meadow in far south Louisiana, U. S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise announced Monday.
The allocation is the largest of its kind in the nation, according to Scalise's office.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state leaders are expected to be on hand near the site of the work when the formal announcement is made Tuesday.
The section targeted is part of a key national corridor linked to Port Fourchon, a supply base for oil rigs and platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico.
The port serves about 16% of the nation's oil and gas production, but La. 1 is often under threat of flooding.
Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, thanked President Donald Trump, U. S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and U. S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie and minority whip, for the grant.
Check back with The Advocate for more details.