Today in The Rundown: President Donald Trump is heading back to the Big Easy for a high-dollar fundraiser; a state senator repeats a debunked myth about vaccines; tax proposals move forward; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 37
Days until election day: 163
The News
POTUS: President Donald Trump will be back in New Orleans in May for a high-dollar fundraiser for his re-election campaign. http://bit.ly/2PBjFpv
ITEP: A proposal to change the rules for Louisiana’s largest corporate tax break to make it easier on businesses seeking the exemptions was narrowly advanced by a House committee Monday. http://bit.ly/2PAjBGB
Vaccines: A sitting Louisiana legislator linked vaccines to autism on the floor of the State Senate Monday, perpetuating a long-debunked theory on which officials have blamed a recent resurgence of measles. http://bit.ly/2PBql6U
Congress: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond went on one of the major Sunday news programs to discuss his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and why Richmond says his "sole focus" right now is making sure Trump doesn't win a second term. http://bit.ly/2PKtqSt
Taxes: A proposal to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from the state’s sales tax has advanced to the full Senate after clearing a committee hurdle that previously had stopped the bill. http://bit.ly/2PEl92f
Flat tax: A key House committee has endorsed three bills that would replace the current individual income tax system with a flat tax of about 4 percent. http://bit.ly/2vySl1H
Guns: The Louisiana House has backed a proposal that would prohibit banks with gun control policies from refusing to do business with companies that sell or make firearms. http://bit.ly/2vrZnFB
New Orleans: Representatives of the hospitality industry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration have reached a tentative deal to provide most but not all of the extra funding the mayor has been seeking for the city’s patchwork drainage system and other infrastructure needs. http://bit.ly/2vrd7jN
Unclaimed property: A Louisiana House panel Monday advanced a proposal backed by State Treasurer John Schroder to create a fund using unclaimed property that local government entities could eventually use for infrastructure projects. http://bit.ly/2PzuxEn
LSU: Basketball coach Will Wade's name continues to be mentioned in connection with a federal probe into college hoops, according to a CBS Sports report. http://bit.ly/2vuJDBC
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House comes in at 3 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 4 p.m.
House Committees
- Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- Civil Law and Procedure meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4.
- Ways and Means meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
- Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.
Senate Committees
- Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room C.
- Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
- Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
- Environmental Quality meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
- Judiciary B meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
- Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.
Governor's schedule
- Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in First Responders Appreciation Day at the Capitol Welcome Center at 11 a.m.
Tweet beat
Tonight is the annual "Taste of the Senate" at Louisiana Capitol Park Museum benefiting #lalege Senate Democratic Campaign Committee. #lagov https://t.co/bjHDM66wA5— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 30, 2019
Term-limited Rep Jim Morris said to be moving to Texas after #lalege . Looks like his Jeep has already moved to Lone Star state. Out-migration pic.twitter.com/0QAtnw4GrA— Greg Hilburn (@GregHilburn1) April 29, 2019
I've asked about impact of @LouisianaGov's executive order on this and was told it has not affected any state contracts. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/iuoGhfp71I— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 29, 2019
Senate Finance is holding any bills that have a financial cost in the upcoming budget year, not making decisions on them yet. Chairman Eric LaFleur says the committee wants to get the budget from the House first, to determine what the state can afford. #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) April 29, 2019
💛Yellow💛Shirt💛Day💛 for #DisabilityServicesDay this Wed. May 1!⏰ 10 AM - 4 PM🏛 LA Capitol in Memorial Hall (Rotunda) #SupportDisabilityServices#LaDDC#LaGov #LaLege pic.twitter.com/o0UILVUFXQ— Louisiana DD Council (@LaDDCouncil) April 29, 2019
Louisiana @MomsDemand Action volunteers are at the Capitol today to talk Red Flag laws and common sense gun laws #lalege pic.twitter.com/RzU790YJmy— Anna Young (@annayoung_22) April 29, 2019
Today @kirk_talbot and House members welcomed US @SenJohnKennedy to the House. Rep Talbot stood in for speaker Barras who was out sick today. #LaLege pic.twitter.com/lwbqoFmTPR— Nancy Landry (@NancyLandry) April 29, 2019
White House pool report from Trump's meeting with Baylor women's basketball team and Louisiana-native coach Kim Mulkey in the Oval today. (Lots of Louisiana connections in that team: https://t.co/MhEvUdysSy) #lsu pic.twitter.com/TPABtsMTvF— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 29, 2019
#LSU's F. King Alexander is scheduled to be in DC this week, per meetings scheduled with members of the delegation. #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) April 29, 2019
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.
