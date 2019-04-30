capitolmug.adv HS 001.JPG
Gusts of wind blow the Louisiana state flag and American Flag near the State Capitol, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in downtown Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Today in The Rundown: President Donald Trump is heading back to the Big Easy for a high-dollar fundraiser; a state senator repeats a debunked myth about vaccines; tax proposals move forward; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 37

Days until election day: 163

The News

POTUS: President Donald Trump will be back in New Orleans in May for a high-dollar fundraiser for his re-election campaign. http://bit.ly/2PBjFpv

ITEP: A proposal to change the rules for Louisiana’s largest corporate tax break to make it easier on businesses seeking the exemptions was narrowly advanced by a House committee Monday. http://bit.ly/2PAjBGB

Vaccines: A sitting Louisiana legislator linked vaccines to autism on the floor of the State Senate Monday, perpetuating a long-debunked theory on which officials have blamed a recent resurgence of measles. http://bit.ly/2PBql6U

Congress: U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond went on one of the major Sunday news programs to discuss his support for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and why Richmond says his "sole focus" right now is making sure Trump doesn't win a second term. http://bit.ly/2PKtqSt

Taxes: A proposal to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from the state’s sales tax has advanced to the full Senate after clearing a committee hurdle that previously had stopped the bill. http://bit.ly/2PEl92f

Flat tax: A key House committee has endorsed three bills that would replace the current individual income tax system with a flat tax of about 4 percent. http://bit.ly/2vySl1H

Guns: The Louisiana House has backed a proposal that would prohibit banks with gun control policies from refusing to do business with companies that sell or make firearms. http://bit.ly/2vrZnFB

New Orleans: Representatives of the hospitality industry and Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration have reached a tentative deal to provide most but not all of the extra funding the mayor has been seeking for the city’s patchwork drainage system and other infrastructure needs. http://bit.ly/2vrd7jN

Unclaimed property: A Louisiana House panel Monday advanced a proposal backed by State Treasurer John Schroder to create a fund using unclaimed property that local government entities could eventually use for infrastructure projects. http://bit.ly/2PzuxEn

LSU: Basketball coach Will Wade's name continues to be mentioned in connection with a federal probe into college hoops, according to a CBS Sports report. http://bit.ly/2vuJDBC

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House comes in at 3 p.m. and the Senate convenes at 4 p.m.

House Committees

  • Appropriations meets at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Civil Law and Procedure meets at 9 a.m. in Room 4.
  • Ways and Means meets at 9 a.m. in Room 6.
  • Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 3.

Senate Committees

  • Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture, and Rural Development meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room C.
  • Judiciary A meets at 9:30 a.m. in John J. Hainkel, Jr. Room.
  • Judiciary C meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room F.
  • Environmental Quality meets at 10 a.m. in Room A-B.
  • Judiciary B meets at 10 a.m. in Room E.
  • Finance meets at 1 p.m. in Room A-B.

Governor's schedule

  • Gov. John Bel Edwards will take part in First Responders Appreciation Day at the Capitol Welcome Center at 11 a.m.

Tweet beat

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent, and Sam Karlin covers the State Capitol for The Advocate.

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or skarlin@theadvocate.com

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

