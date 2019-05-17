Today in The Rundown: Senate approves Wendy Vitter's lifetime appointment to the federal bench; local minimum wage effort shot down; Cassidy joins bipartisan group to address surprise medical bills; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics.
The Countdown…
Days until the session must end: 20
Days until election day: 146
The News
Congress: Wendy Vitter is set to take on a lifetime federal judicial seat based in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2JpnygO
Minimum wage: An effort backed by labor leaders and nonprofits that would let cities in Louisiana set their own minimum wage was shot down Thursday after a lengthy debate over whether the state is overreaching by preempting locals on wage and paid leave issues. http://bit.ly/2VtT7rx
AirBNB: A State Senate panel approves short-term rental tax hike for New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2VuAt2y
Health care: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is leading a bipartisan effort aimed at ending surprise medical bills. http://bit.ly/2JI0hWR
Abortion: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he would support the U.S. Supreme Court revisiting the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. http://bit.ly/2Jo7GLF
Money: Gov. John Bel Edwards is opposing legislation being pushed by Treasurer John Schroder that would create a fund for unclaimed property aimed at helping localities pay for infrastructure projects. http://bit.ly/2Vw0ZJ9
Happening today
At the Capitol
- House and Senate are gone until Monday.
Senate Committees
- Finance meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.
