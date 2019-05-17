Capitol file

Advocate file photo

Today in The Rundown: Senate approves Wendy Vitter's lifetime appointment to the federal bench; local minimum wage effort shot down; Cassidy joins bipartisan group to address surprise medical bills; and everything else you need to know in Louisiana politics.

Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

The Countdown…

Days until the session must end: 20

Days until election day: 146

The News

Congress: Wendy Vitter is set to take on a lifetime federal judicial seat based in New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2JpnygO

Minimum wage: An effort backed by labor leaders and nonprofits that would let cities in Louisiana set their own minimum wage was shot down Thursday after a lengthy debate over whether the state is overreaching by preempting locals on wage and paid leave issues. http://bit.ly/2VtT7rx

AirBNB: A State Senate panel approves short-term rental tax hike for New Orleans. http://bit.ly/2VuAt2y

Health care: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is leading a bipartisan effort aimed at ending surprise medical bills. http://bit.ly/2JI0hWR

Abortion: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he would support the U.S. Supreme Court revisiting the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. http://bit.ly/2Jo7GLF

Money: Gov. John Bel Edwards is opposing legislation being pushed by Treasurer John Schroder that would create a fund for unclaimed property aimed at helping localities pay for infrastructure projects. http://bit.ly/2Vw0ZJ9

Happening today

At the Capitol

  • House and Senate are gone until Monday.

Senate Committees

  • Finance meets at 9 a.m. in Room A-B.

Tweet beat

Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.

Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent

Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to

ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.

Follow Elizabeth Crisp on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments