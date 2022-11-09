St. Helena’s police jury swore in a new member Wednesday night after the parish president resigned in September due to health issues.
Warren McCray Jr., of Dennis Mills, was appointed to the 4th Ward seat by the other five police jury members following the sudden resignation of Frank Johnson, of Pine Grove, who cited memory loss and related health problems.
“I’m born and raised here, so I had to give back,” McCray said Wednesday. “When they told me to come, I said I’ll come back for a year to see how I can help move the parish forward.”
McCray served eight years on the police jury before Johnson won the most recent police jury election. McCray said he looks forward to helping improve upon the parish once he gets more comfortable back in the seat.
“I have to look at everything that’s going on before I make a decision on what to really focus on,” he added.
Johnson was arrested in February for bribery and malfeasance in office, allegedly for seeking a bribe in exchange for an emergency disaster relief contract after Hurricane Ida, according to the state Attorney General's Office.
Ryan Byrd replaced Johnson as president, and the police jury has not yet appointed a vice president.
McCray will serve the remainder of Johnson’s term, which will end next year.