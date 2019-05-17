Louisiana's Ethics Board opened the door Friday for legislators to immediately take jobs at the State Capitol once their terms end, despite Ethics Code provisions that mandate other public servants wait two years before working for their past agencies.

+16 Why the 'most egregious' ethics case in Louisiana remains open nine years later It’s been nine years since the Louisiana Ethics Board first took up what its former chairman called “the most egregious case” to ever come bef…

The Ethics Board voted Friday on an April request for clarity from State Rep. Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette. Landry is eying a run for the legislature's house clerk position, given the impending retirement of longtime clerk Alfred "Butch" Speer.

Landry asked the board to issue an opinion on whether any rules prevented her from immediately seeking Speer's job once her term finishes at the beginning of 2020. Board members cited the code's "post employment" section, which says that elected officials cannot render paid services to their past agency for two years.

But Ethics Board member Edward Dittmer said Landry fit in a different class because the legislature votes on the house clerk position.

+3 Louisiana Board of Ethics delays decision that could affect past lawmaker influence in state Capitol The Louisiana Board of Ethics delayed releasing a decision Friday that could have implications for a revolving-door phenomenon that’s already …

“She is an elected official now, but her relationship in her new position with respect to the House would be as an elected official," Dittmer said.

If Landry wins enough votes to take over Speer's job, she will be in good company. Despite the Ethics Code's "post employment" provisions, dozens of past legislators work for state government, lobby state government and sit on state boards and commissions.

Last year, The Advocate and ProPublica tracked Louisiana's revolving door phenomenon. The news organizations' analysis found that more than a third of legislators who left office since 2010 had returned as lobbyists, consultants, governmental affairs representatives, state agency heads and more.

Check back later for more.