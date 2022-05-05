Editor's note: This is the first of two stories on the potential impact of overturning Roe v. Wade, from both sides. The second examines how such a ruling would affect women seeking abortions.
In much of Louisiana, opposing abortion is not just a widely held political position. For tens of thousands of residents, it is a personal crusade they have built their lives around.
They have volunteered for a range of anti-abortion activities, from offering prayers for the unborn to holding signs outside abortion clinics to helping women and men with lingering guilt from past abortions.
Carving time out of their busy private lives, these volunteers devote themselves to their cause, viewing it as a matter of life and death.
Carmen Damen, whose career is in safety fire and rescue, became active in anti-abortion work in 2007. She said she’d always been against abortion, but she had an abortion at the age of 18, which decades later she came to regret.
Now, Damen, who lives in Central, regularly shares her story in hopes of persuading young women not to do what she did.
“I’ve experienced it first hand,” Damen said. “I see the women out there and the pain and suffering they go through.”
This activity has taken new urgency as the U.S. Supreme Court considers whether to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the country. On Monday, a leaked draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would do just that has re-inflamed the fraught debate.
Louisiana is one of 26 states that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overruled. Louisiana women seeking to surgically end their pregnancies would have to drive hundreds of miles out of state, a prospect that abortion rights advocates warn will lead to dangerous, unregulated abortions.
Some anti-abortion advocates are viewing the possible demise of Roe v. Wade with a mix of anticipation and trepidation.
“I’m cautiously optimistic,” said Sharon Rodi.
Rodi is a Metairie resident who was so alarmed by the legalization of abortion in the early 1970s that she helped open a volunteer-run pregnancy center in New Orleans. She recalled her disappointment after the 1992 Supreme Court decision in the Planned Parenthood vs Casey case.
“We thought Casey would give us new life,” Rodi said. “We thought that was going to overturn Roe v Wade. it didn’t work.”
Harlee Barbier, who is 21 years old, was not alive during those battles of yesteryear, but she nevertheless has been active in the anti-abortion fight since she was 15 years-old. She trains high school and college students across Louisiana at weekend camps in how to fight abortion — all while going to college and holding down a full-time job.
Since Alito’s draft opinion was leaked, she said she’s been bombarded with social media posts and comments.
“I’ve heard so many people in the past few days who tell me I’m wrong,” said Barbier, who is a junior at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
Barbier said if Roe v Wade is overturned, the “the world’s gonna be a bit crazy for awhile.” In anticipation of that shift, she hopes the anti-abortion movement will dramatically increase the level of assistance to pregnant mothers who will be navigating a much-changed landscape.
“I’m just ready to love on those mothers,” Barbier said. “People don’t think we care about the mother, we do. We want to protect these mothers from these terrible procedures.”
Politically, Louisiana is a vigorously pro-life state, with advocates winning almost every fight at the local and state level.
But views may be shifting.
LSU’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs recently queried views of state residents on abortion for the first time since 2016. Pollsters found only 49% of Louisianans now believe that abortion should be illegal in most or all cases, down six percentage points from 2016. Also, 46% of state residents believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up six points compared with six years ago.
Democrats in particular have in particular become more pro-choice.
Damen said she’s noticed a shift over the past few years during her weekly visits to the Delta Clinic, Baton Rouge’s lone abortion clinic. She said that there are more pro-abortion volunteers now who escort women in for abortions, shielding the pregnant women from the anti-abortion activists like herself.
“It’s not like it used to be. You could talk to them and speak to them,” she said.
Even so, there are still women every week who decide not to go through with an abortion. She remembers recently a woman who had a change of heart while Damen was silently protesting.
“My sign says, “I regret my abortion,” Damen said. “She came over and said “Is God going to judge me?” and I just prayed with her.”
That thrill of persuading women to stick with their pregnancies is a continuing source of motivation.
Barbara Thomas, who in 1994 founded the Women’s Help Center next to Southern University in Baton Rouge after years of volunteering at a clinic near LSU, said she relishes such conversions. She remembers well a 2006 fundraiser for her anti-abortion pregnancy clinic. A woman happily walked in with her 12-year-old son. The woman, whom Thomas did not remember, had visited the clinic soon after it opened and had decided not to abort her pregnancy.
“It just keeps us going,” Thomas said.
Tommy Murphy of Baton Rouge has long been pro-life, but he became active only since he retired several years ago. He said it was not his plan.
He could no longer work because he came down with glaucoma, which greatly impaired his vision. He now views his retirement as a blessing in disguise that has allowed him to spend more time fighting abortion.
His activism often leads him to pray outside of Delta Clinic. He said that, while many of those of his fellow protesters are Catholics, some come from other church congregations, particularly Bethany Church in Baton Rouge.
“This is just a bunch of independent people on their own trying to save babies,” Murphy said.
Murphy downplayed his contribution — “I’m a little bitty guy compared to some of the giants.” He said he thinks that there are many others who would do what he does, but they are like he was before he retired.
“What I see is everybody is busy,” he said. “They put this abortion stuff in the background.”
Rodi said that the anti-abortion movement has become broader over time, with more young people, as well as Hispanics and African-Americans. A lifelong Catholic, she credits non-Catholics for sustaining the anti-abortion movement early on at a time when the Catholic Church was hesitant to become too active.
“Evangelicals were the one that saved the pro-life movement,” Rodi said. “They got involved. They started speaking out. They kept it alive.”
Thomas said that while many in the Black community in Louisiana are against abortion, they are usually not very active.
“By and large, most of them stay away from the issue,” she said. “They may be fully pro-life, but it may not come out in terms of praying on sidewalk by an abortion clinic or taking women to a pregnancy center.”
She said the pro-life movement needs to provide more help for many of the women her clinic sees.
“We not only have to encourage women not to have their babies, we have to find real alternatives,” Thomas said. “We have to help her get an education and help her get a job, and not depend on a father who won’t want to be there.”