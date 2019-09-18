WASHINGTON — U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise faced down a pair of protesters when he stepped forward during a Wednesday news conference to explain why he opposes gun restrictions that some members of Congress are proposing in the wake of mass shootings like the one the Louisiana Republican narrowly survived two years ago.

“There are people who use guns legally every single day to protect themselves from criminals," Scalise, R-Jefferson, said during the event hosted by the conservative Tea Party Patriots and featuring other gun violence survivors. “These are not rights that Congress gave. These are enshrined in our Constitution — our founding fathers granted the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.”

He was surrounded by applauding supporters holding "Stand for the Second" signs, but also in the crowd were two protesters who waved hand-made, hastily scribbled signs that read "Ban Assault Weapons" and "Stop the NRA."

Tiffany Campbell, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, said she was at the Capitol to advocate on another cause when she saw the anti-gun control event. In addition to booing Scalise, Campbell heckled other speakers when they said gun ownership is a "God-given right" with "Where does it say that in the Bible?"

Campbell said she has three children who attend public schools. "They are terrified to go to school every time after a school shooting happens," she said.

One of her own high school teachers was later killed in a mass shooting, Campbell said.

The Democrat-controlled House earlier this year passed a universal background check bill with the help of eight Republican votes and with Scalise voting against. The GOP-controlled Senate hasn't taken up the measure.

House Democrats, in the wake of deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have called for even further gun regulations, including support for so-called “red flag” laws that make it easier for law enforcement to take guns away from people who've been deemed dangerous.

Scalise, 53, has remained an ardent opponent of major gun restriction proposals and has even credited the 2017 shooting, during which he took a gunshot to the hip, with reaffirming his views on guns.

“Unfortunately, the first time you hear about a tragedy, before we even know the facts, there are people right here on Capitol Hill that are rushing to find a microphone — not to pray for the victims — but to promote their own gun control agenda,” Scalise said Wednesday. “It’s really important that we fight to protect the 2nd Amendment rights for law-abiding citizens.”

When shooter James Hodgkinson opened fire on Republicans as they practiced for the annual congressional baseball game in June 2017, Scalise’s armed Capitol Police officers returned gunfire on the Illinois man and eventually mortally wounded him.

Doctors said Scalise was in imminent risk of death when he was airlifted to a Washington hospital with massive blood loss and significant damage to bones and internal organs. On Wednesday, he carried one cane, which he still occasionally uses to get around or for events that require extended periods of standing.

“Steve Scalise is a victim. If anybody knows about the horrors of a shooting like he endured, it’s him,” said U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-South Carolina. “That’s why he’s against those politicians that put their finger in the air and say ‘Let’s just confiscate every gun.’”

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Georgia, was one of the other Republicans on the ballfield during the shooting. He said he was on the ground praying for a return of gunfire when he heard Scalise’s security detail engage with the gunman.

“If Steve Scalise had not shown up to our last baseball practice with his two armed law enforcement officers, I would not be standing here,” Loudermilk said.

Hodgkinson, 66, had espoused anti-Republican sentiments and those against Republican President Donald Trump in the months leading up to the shooting.

“There is not a single law that we could’ve passed that would have made a difference to (Hodgkinson). He was there to commit the ultimate of crimes in this nation, murder,” Loudermilk said. “Another felony or another misdemeanor would have made no difference because the problem was the shooter.”