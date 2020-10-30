Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday appointed Capt. Lamar A. Davis as superintendent of State Police.

Davis succeeds Col. Kevin Reeves, who announced earlier this week he was retiring amid controversy.

Davis is a native of Baton Rouge and has been with State Police since 1998.

He has an undergraduate degree from Southern University and a master's degree from Southern University in New Orleans.

"Capt. Davis has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues," Edwards said in a statement.

"He has accepted this position at a time when our state is facing many challenges, including COVID-19, severe weather and the efforts necessary for recovery and rebuilding," he said.

"I'm grateful that he and his family have agreed to serve the people of our great state, and I look forward to working with him."

Davis' previous assignments include highway patrol, criminal investigations, legislation, research and policy.

Before joining State Police Davis served as a peace officer for the state Department of Public Safety, an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy and was a state corrections officer.

"I truly appreciate Gov. Edwards for the opportunity presented with this appointment and I am humbled by his confidence," Davis said, also in a statement.

"I recognize there are challenges ahead and, rest assured, we will be purposeful moving forward."

"My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally."

"I look forward to working daily on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve," Davis said.

"I am grateful to Col. Reeves for his over 30 years of service to the Louisiana State Police, with the last 3 1/2 as superintendent and wish he and his family well in retirement."

Davis is married and the couple have one son.

State Police have been embroiled in several controversies in recent months, including the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in State Police custody in 2019.

Questions about the circumstances of his death have sparked questions, criticism and protests.

The agency has also come under fire for its handling of the investigation of Trayford Pellerin, a Black man killed in Lafayette in August.

State Police investigate cases where officers kill civilians in the line of duty.

Critics have said the probe of the Pellerin case needs to be more transparent.

Edwards said earlier this week that Reeves was not asked to step down from his post.

The governor said Reeves told him last year that he would be leaving the agency at the end of 2020.

