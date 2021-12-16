Gov. John Bel Edwards is hosting his end-of-the-year press conference at 12 p.m. Thursday where he'll take questions from reporters on the biggest stories from 2021 — and give his predictions for 2022.
As always, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is expected to take center stage. Louisiana entered 2021 with the promise of safe and effective vaccines, but 12 months later, roughly 50% of the state remains unvaccinated, and dozens of Louisianans continue to die from the vaccine-preventable disease each week.
Questions continue to swirl over the threat posed by the highly-mutated omicron variant of COVID-19, which is spreading in Louisiana at rates higher than the national average. The variant may be better at evading the initial vaccine series, according to recent studies, though health officials say a booster shot can help restore protection.
Redistricting will also be on the table, as lawmakers gear up for a February session where they'll embark on the once-in-a-decade task of redrawing the state's political maps. Edwards has largely remained mum on what role he'll play in that process.
Follow along below for more coverage of the governor's press conference.
