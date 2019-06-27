Congressional Baseball Game
Buy Now

Democrats starting pitcher Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., throws during the first inning of the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

 Carolyn Kaster

WASHINGTON — Democratic lawmakers again crushed Republicans in a 14-7 win in the annual Congressional Baseball Game on Wednesday.

U.S. Reps. Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, and Cedric Richmond, D-New Orleans, both took key roles in the game — Scalise as the leadoff hitter for the GOP team and Richmond taking up his now integral role as pitcher for the Democrats.

Richmond was named MVP of the game. 

The charity game raised an estimated $1.3 million for youth programs in the Washington area, and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund -- a designation that honors officers who responded to the 2017 shooting that Scalise narrowly survived.

You can watch the replay of the game here, via C-SPAN.

Email Elizabeth Crisp at ecrisp@theadvocate.com and follow on Twitter, @elizabethcrisp.

View comments