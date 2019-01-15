Stephenson Technologies Corp., LSU's applied research center, is entering a partnership with Israel-based Check Point Software Technologies to pursue cybersecurity endeavors together.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, who met with Check Point officials during a trade mission to Israel in October, announced the joint effort on Tuesday.

“Cyber threats are always evolving, and new partnerships such as this one with Stephenson Technologies Corp. at LSU represent a critical effort for protecting vital assets, both public and private,” Edwards said in a news release. “This agreement is a direct result of our meeting with Check Point officials in Tel Aviv during our trade mission to Israel last fall. We look forward to a rewarding relationship that will build Louisiana’s strength and leadership in cybersecurity.”

Check Point is an international network security vendor that works with more than 100,000 global businesses and organizations to protect them from cyber attacks.

The new partnership has been designed to develop cybersecurity training scenarios at the Joint Cyber Training Lab in LSU Innovation Park, with the LSU-based team working with and testing Check Point products and technologies.

Edwards, who co-chairs the National Governors Association’s Resource Center for State Cybersecurity, has invited private cybersecurity industry leaders, as well as educators, researchers and students and representatives of the gubernatorial administrations of all 50 states to attend a cybersecurity event in Shreveport in May.