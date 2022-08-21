Trina Edwards, the widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, is engaged to Senate President and House Speaker John Alario, talkshow host Jim Engster said.
Trina did not publicly comment about the news, but plans to discuss her life with Alario, a longtime Edwin Edwards ally who is 35 years older than her, on Wednesday's "Talk Louisiana."
The couple first discussed their relationship publicly on the show in July, which also marked the anniversary of Edwin Edwards' death.
Trina spoke fondly of her 10 years of marriage with Edwards.
She talked about the start of their relationship, when she was 30 and he was 81. They married in 2011 and had their son Eli in 2013.
Her new relationship didn’t come up until late in the interview, when Engster asked Trina what was next for her.
“Do you think you will marry?” Engster asked.
“I don’t know,” Trina replied but then added, “If he asked, I would say yes.”
They had been dating for the past six months or so, she said.
Trina and Alario became engaged on Aug. 19, her 44th birthday, she told Engster.
“Talk Louisiana with Jim Engster” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. on WRKF, 89.3 FM.
Staff writer Mark Ballard contributed to this report.