Three Baton Rouge-area fire departments that owed around $1.5 million in federal loans doled out after 2016's devastating floods won't have to pay them back anymore now that Congress voted to forgive the debt as part of a stopgap government funding bill approved this month.
Central Fire Protection District No. 4, East Side Fire Protection District No. 5 and East Baton Rouge Fire Protection District No. 6 each owed several hundred thousands dollars in federal disaster loans they applied for to cover costs of rebuilding after the floods.
Under a portion of the stopgap measure championed by U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, that debt has been forgiven.
"This one and a half million in savings means the departments can go back and focus on providing better equipment, better responder service to their communities," Graves said in an interview Wednesday. "Otherwise what happens is they have to devote portions of their budget to go and repay these loans."
In the aftermath of a disaster, local governments face a surge in need and thus usually pay substantially more per day on providing services than in non-disaster times — something the federal government's Community Disaster Loans seek to address in the short-term.
In the long run, though, small government entities often end up saddled with debt they have to determine how to repay over decades out of municipal budgets.
The three fire departments whose debt the federal government forgave were at the center of the August 2016 flooding disaster that rocked the Baton Rouge area. The city of Central was placed almost wholly underwater by the flooding, as were other pockets of East Baton Rouge City-Parish and Livingston Parish.