Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins’ right to run for reelection this fall hangs in the balance after the Louisiana Supreme Court held a hearing Tuesday on whether a paperwork mistake ought to disqualify him.
At issue: Perkins listed his residency as being at his mother’s home when he filed for the race, not at his downtown condo, where he has a homestead exemption. Both addresses are in Shreveport.
A trial court and an appellate court both ruled that the error, although not nefarious, meant he could not run for reelection as mayor of Louisiana’s third-biggest city.
“The candidate has to qualify in accordance with law and that the representations he makes in the notice of candidacy are true and correct,” Jerry Harper, an attorney representing the Shreveport resident who filed the case against Perkins, told the Supreme Court Tuesday.
A ruling against Perkins would upend the political career of a 36-year-old Black Democrat once seen as a rising star because of his up-from-the-bootstraps story: Perkins graduated from West Point and Harvard Law School, and saw combat in Afghanistan and Iraq in between as a field artillery officer. In 2020, he ran for the U.S. Senate and finished a distant second.
Now, he faces a tough reelection battle — if he is allowed to run for reelection.
Perkins’ attorney, Scott Bickford, argued the error does not disqualify the mayor under state law.
His candidacy, added Bickford, of New Orleans, “is up to the electorate. If the candidate’s opponent wants to go on TV and say, ‘He falsely stated this on this form and shouldn’t be your mayor and I should be,’ that’s up to the electorate to decide.”
Bickford found at least some sympathy for that argument.
“The most effective weeding-out in an electoral process is the voters,” said Justice Will Crain. “They’re the ones who scrub a candidate and find out what’s fact and what’s fiction.”
One of the justices suggested that a ruling that knocked Perkins off the ballot because of his error could also end the campaign of a candidate who had a typo in their paperwork.
“It is a rather draconian remedy that you’re asking us to confect here,” Justice Jay McCallum at one point told Harper. “After all, we’re all elected officials, too, by definition. It’s kind of got me paranoid. I may even want to qualify again one day. It puts a heavy burden on us.”
The seven Supreme Court justices are elected to 10-year terms and can run for reelection.
Who’s behind the effort to knock Perkins off the ballot is not clear.
In a recent court hearing in Shreveport, Perkins said he may have missed the requirement that he had to list the address where he has his homestead exemption. He said he was in a hurry to file his candidacy papers and was distracted by television cameras in his face.
The grandson of sharecroppers and raised mostly by a single mother, Perkins was class president at West Point during all four years there and starred in track and field.
After graduation, he became a field artillery officer and later passed the grueling test to become an Army Ranger. He then fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.
From there, Perkins won admission to Harvard Law School. After his final year there, he was elected mayor of Shreveport in 2018, defeating an incumbent.
But Perkins lost the support of much of the city’s White business community after he dropped the city’s longtime insurance company in favor of one connected to his campaign manager. He committed other missteps — including the Senate race — that prompted nine people to challenge him in the Nov. 8 primary.
The best known is veteran state Sen. Greg Tarver, a powerful and long-tenured Democrat, who publicly turned on Perkins several years ago after Perkins ended a relationship with Tarver’s daughter. Another Democrat is LeVette Fuller, who until recently served on the Shreveport City Council.
Political insiders say the top Republican is Tom Arceneaux, a former city council member. They add that Mario Chavez, a Republican-turned-no party candidate who serves on the Caddo Parish Commission, is attracting support.
Whoever wins the race — which will likely require a Dec. 10 runoff — will oversee a city that has been losing jobs and population, even as neighboring Bossier Parish has been on the rise.