A parade of Republican elected officials on Saturday celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the Roe v. Wade at a large gathering of GOP activists in Lafayette.
The 800 or so Republicans who attended the party meeting also reveled in two conservative documentaries which claimed that President Joe Biden in 2020 was elected illegitimately, even though 60 lawsuits challenging the election result filed by President Donald Trump and his supporters were dismissed in court.
But for procedural reasons, the party did not take up a proposed resolution to formally declare that Trump was the victim of a stolen election, as the Texas Republican Party did two weeks ago.
Procedure also kept the party from taking up a resolution to “censure and rebuke” Sen. Bill Cassidy and other Republican senators who voted for the bipartisan gun legislation that Congress just adopted.
In each case, the resolution was filed late.
Speakers – who included U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder – took turns praising the Supreme Court for a decision that bans abortion immediately in Louisiana under a 2006 state law.
“We have stood up for life,” Landry said.
“The Supreme Court did the right thing,” Nungesser said.
Tony Perkins, who is president of the Family Research Council, based in Washington, D.C., said he never apologizes for supporting Trump because he nominated the three justices who cast the deciding votes to overturn Roe v. Wade. Those justices are Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
“It was Donald Trump who put those three justices on there,” said Perkins, a former state representative from Baton Rouge.
The ruling, Higgins said, ends “the slaughter of innocent children in the womb."
Higgins, who represents Acadiana in Congress, roared into the event at the Cajundome, literally, leading two dozen Bikers for Trump into a convention meeting room. Many attendees got up from their seats to hoist aloft their cell phones to film the bikers as they wheeled around the room.
Higgins wore blue jeans and a black t-shirt with USA lettering, a further nod to his delighting in thumbing his nose at political convention.
After he mounted the stage to speak to the group, Higgins railed against “illegal immigrants,” an “open border” and “RINOs,” Republicans in name only.
Higgins, who drew the loudest applause from the crowd, forecast Republicans winning the House and Senate after the November elections, followed by a presidential win in 2024.
“We’ll re-capture the White House that has been seized from us,” he said.
The two-day gathering at the Cajundome seemed to consist of the party’s most conservative members. Most of the lawmakers who attended – including state Sen. Mike Fesi, of Houma, Sen. Beth Mizell, of Bogalusa, Rep. Blake Miguez, of New Iberia, Rep. Danny McCormick, of Oil City, and Rep. Beryl Amedee, of Houma – represent the far right of the Republican legislative caucus.
Trump clearly retains his grip on the most loyal Republicans in Louisiana.
Attendees could buy a Trump LSU football jersey or “Trump 2024” buttons. A t-shirt for sale read: “Trump won/save America.”
Lenar Whitney, who is a national committee member for the party, offered the amendment questioning the validity of the 2020 presidential election outcome.
She offered it after the Republican activists had the chance to watch two different pro-Trump documentaries. One is called “Rigged,” while the other is called “2000 Mules.”
Each one argues that Democrats stole the election, even though Trump’s Attorney General William Barr and Republican officials in Georgia, Arizona and other battleground states have said no evidence exists to show that Trump won the election.
Cassidy did not speak at the event but has become a persona non grata among conservatives for voting against Trump in last year’s impeachment trial and for supporting the bipartisan infrastructure package and the gun legislation that strengthens background checks and aims to keep firearms out of the hands of people younger than 21.
The party’s proposed resolution, offered by Barry Hugghins, called the gun legislation “unconstitutional.”
Earlier, when one speaker called Cassidy a RINO, the crowd cheered.
Sen. John Kennedy was supposed to speak at Saturday’s event but was sick, said party chairman Louis Gurvich.
The two-day gathering gave the chance for some potential 2023 statewide candidates to make themselves better known among the party faithful.
Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken and former state Sen. Elbert Guillory are planning to run for lieutenant governor.
Marty Maley, an attorney in West Baton Rouge Parish, is running for attorney general, with Landry expected to run for governor. He sponsored a table that gave out jambalaya. Rep. John Stefanski, of Crowley, is also interested in running for attorney general. He talked about how the Legislature just refused to follow a federal judge’s order to pass a second Black-majority congressional district during a special session convened by Gov. John Bel Edwards.