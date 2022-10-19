Over the objections of Louisiana’s electric monopolies, the state’s utility regulator approved two deals allowing two electric cooperatives procure their power from a Florida-based supplier, after getting it for decades from Cleco. The arrangements are among the first of their kind in Louisiana.
The Public Service Commission’s vote Wednesday was a loss for Entergy and Cleco, which both fought against the deal that will see Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative and Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative get power from NextEra, a Florida power giant. It was the latest chapter in an ongoing debate about how Louisiana should meet its power needs, and whether the state should move to a more competitive system and away from monopolies. The PSC voted unanimously, although Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, R-Metairie, said he opposed the deals but was voting yes anyhow.
The co-ops landed on NextEra after a competitive bid process. Under the deals, NextEra will build a 100-megawatt solar plant in Tangipahoa Parish, but will buy most of the power for the co-ops through the market, tapping into suppliers who operate in the Mid-Continent System Operator, the nonprofit that operates the grid for the sprawling middle section of the U.S.
Proponents said the deals will give the co-op customers – about 113,000 for DEMCO and 9,690 for JDEC – a cheaper rate on power. DEMCO, which operates in the greater Baton Rouge area, and JDEC, in southwest Louisiana, jointly sought out the new power agreements. The new deals start in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Commissioner Craig Greene, a Baton Rouge Republican who supported the deals, said the co-ops will save $160 million over the next decade.
“The contracts bring flexibility, while tapping into the resources a modern grid provides, allowing for price stability that the co-ops, and even investor-owned utility customers, do not have right now,” Greene said in a statement.
The PSC’s recent move toward suppliers like NextEra for co-ops has upset the monopolies that for decades have had little to no competition. Earlier this year, in the first-ever such arrangement, the commission approved a deal that will see five co-ops get power from two out-of-state firms through a portfolio that includes solar and gas plants.
The vote comes as the PSC is considering whether to break up the Entergy and Cleco monopolies entirely and move to a competitive electricity market. That broader debate will play out over months and possibly years.
One iteration of a competitive market would be to allow wholesale power suppliers to compete against one another, while utilities like Entergy would operate as “wires” companies. Currently, investor-owned utilities like Entergy and Cleco are vertically integrated monopolies, meaning they own the generation, transmission and distribution of power.
Entergy complained Wednesday that the deal could leave the grid without enough power to meet the needs of customers, which would risk the possibility of load shedding, or forced blackouts, to keep the grid stable. The firm argued that because NextEra isn’t required to identify its generation sources up front, the deal won’t ensure there is a large enough power supply to meet the needs of customers all over the state.
“This should be a major concern for the commission,” said Larry Hand, an Entergy attorney. “We’re running out of time to set a correct path for resource adequacy.”
An administrative law judge rejected Entergy’s arguments and recommended approval of the deal, saying Entergy didn’t prove that there wasn’t enough generation in MISO to make the deals work.
The PSC has a separate docket open to look at capacity issues. Entergy also tried to get a minimum capacity rule passed at MISO, which could have required the building of more generating units within the area served by the grid, but the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission rejected it.