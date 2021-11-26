Louisiana First Lady Donna Hutto Edwards announced on Facebook that she had published her first in what will become a series of children’s books called “A Bandit in the Mansion” series.
The first book is called “A Bandit Moves to the Mansion.”
Bandit and Molly were pets that moved with the governor and his family from their home Roseland to the Mansion when John Bel Edwards took office in January 2016. A few months later the family adopted a puppy named Lady.
Mrs. Edwards will not be available to discuss the book for a few more weeks, according to the governor's office. But she wrote in her blog that the move from a small Tangipahoa Parish town to Baton Rouge and the center of state affairs left her a little apprehensive. And the Edwards first year was fairly stressful.
“Thirteen tornadoes touched down in February, flooding in March, a shooting, protests and unrest in June and even more shootings in July involving six law enforcement officers, of which three died. Then August came, and we experienced the 100-year flood that destroyed many communities. It seemed everywhere we turned there was tragedy and trauma that was often hard to process much less understand,” she wrote in her blog.
She came up with the idea of a children’s book about what she thought Bandit must be thinking based on his actions around the Mansion.
“It was this book idea that started bringing a state of clarity to my spirit. I would sit outside rocking in the breeze writing these adventures, pen to paper and remembering the details of each discovery he made,” Mrs. Edwards wrote.
An autographed copy of “A Bandit Moves to the Mansion” sells for $19.95 and is available at bit.ly/3xaGtCm. A portion of the proceeds will benefit her Louisiana First Foundation.
“Enrichment of Louisiana children with emphasis on education through music, art, and movement. Additionally, support is given to foster children affected by human trafficking in Louisiana,” is the purpose of the Foundation, according to the group’s IRS 990 form.
The charity had $390,871 in assets and operated out of the Governor’s Mansion, according to what was reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
Like a dutiful husband, Gov. Edwards told a reporter: “It’s a great book. You need to buy it.”