Gary Chambers Jr. puffs on a joint while decrying the impact of anti-drug laws that have locked up people for possession of marijuana, in a new web ad released Tuesday morning by the Democratic candidate challenging John Kennedy for his U.S. Senate seat.

“Every 37 seconds, someone is arrested for possession of marijuana,” Chambers says while sitting in an easy chair in a field. “Since 2010, state and local police have arrested an estimated 7.3 million Americans for violating marijuana laws, over half of all drug arrests.”

The ad is guaranteed to attract attention because no candidate for statewide office – or probably any office in Louisiana – has smoked marijuana in a blunt appeal to voters.

Luke Mixon, the other Democrat in the race, would likely be arrested for a similar ad, Mary-Patricia Wray, a Democratic campaign consultant, tweeted, noting that Mixon is a commercial pilot.

Chambers, a Black progressive community activist from Baton Rouge, and Mixon, a White former fighter pilot who now lives in Baton Rouge, are facing an uphill battle in trying to defeat Kennedy, who has the support of former President Donald Trump.

Chambers is releasing his ad only a week after announcing his candidacy.

“For too long, candidates have used the legalization of marijuana as an empty talking point in order to appeal to progressive voters,” Chambers said in a statement. “I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

Anti-marijuana sentiments in Louisiana are changing rapidly.

Chambers filmed the ad in New Orleans where the City Council recently passed an ordinance instructing police not to arrest or even cite people for small amounts of marijuana.

The ad comes out a week after people with a doctor’s prescription can now buy joints at licensed pharmacies.

