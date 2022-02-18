Without much fuss, the Republican-controlled Legislature on Friday approved new district boundaries for the state House and Senate that would maintain GOP legislative dominance for the next decade.
With no controversy, the Legislature also approved new maps for the five-member Public Service Commission and for the eight elected seats of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. Republicans will keep their numerical advantage in both of those institutions.
The Legislature fell short on one assignment by failing to approve a new map for the seven-member Louisiana Supreme Court. The Senate agreed to new boundaries that would keep one Black-majority seat, but the House killed an attempt on Wednesday by Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Central, to create a second Black-majority seat. The Supreme Court is operating on boundaries that are no longer evenly distributed by population because the lines were last drawn in 1997 from the 1990 census.
The votes for the Legislature, the PSC and BESE took place on the final day of the special session to redraw political boundaries in Louisiana to account for changes in population over the past 10 years. The new boundaries will take effect for the next set of elections, this fall for the PSC and one year later for the Legislature and BESE.
Legislators ended the three-week special redistricting session two days early.
The next move on the state legislative maps belongs to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who will have to decide whether to veto either one or both.
If he does, Edwards will side with Black Democrats, who have said repeatedly that the new district lines for the 105-member House and 39-member Senate should contain more Black-majority districts to correspond to Louisiana’s 33% Black population.
The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU Louisiana, and the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund called on the governor to veto both maps, saying they don't comply with the 1965 Voting Rights Act.
An Edwards veto would invite an override attempt that would take place during the upcoming regular legislative session that begins on March 14.
The Republican leadership would need to reach the two-thirds threshold – 70 in the House, 26 in the Senate – to override the governor on any veto.
The Senate approved the House map on Friday on a 25-11 near-partisan line vote, with only Sen. Louie Bernard, R-Natchitoches, crossing party lines to vote against it. The new boundaries are embodied in House Bill 14.
In an interview, Bernard said he voted no because he wanted the city of Natchitoches to be represented by just one representative and not be divided among three, as the new map calls for.
The sponsor of HB14 was Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, but Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, did the heavy lifting as chair of the House redistricting committee. Not voting on HB14 were two Democrat senators – Joe Bouie, of New Orleans, and Greg Tarver, of Shreveport – and Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.
How do you eliminate potential political opponents? One state rep tried to move them out of her new district
The vote on HB14 sent the bill to the governor because the House had approved those same new district lines for the House on an 82-21 vote on Monday. It enjoyed more support in the House thanks to the yes vote of 12 Democrats, including five Black members.
The new House boundaries retain the same number of Black-majority districts, 29, that lawmakers drew 10 years ago. It also is expected to allow Republicans to keep their overwhelming advantage. The current House has 68 Republicans, 34 Democrats and three no-party members.
HB14 shifts the district currently represented by Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Natchitoches, from northwest Louisiana to the Mid-City neighborhood in New Orleans. The move accounts for changes in population.
Just after the Senate vote on the new House map, the House approved the new Senate boundaries, which are embodied in Senate Bill 1. The vote was 65-31 with eight absences, also on a near-partisan vote.
That vote sent SB1 to the governor because the Senate had already approved it 27-12 on a near-party line vote on Monday.
The new Senate map shifts the district currently represented by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, to an area north of Lake Pontchartrain. It also establishes the same number of Black-majority districts, 11, as approved a decade ago.
Three Democrats voted for SB1 – Francis Thompson, of Delhi; Robby Carter, of Greenburg; and Jeremy LaCombe, of New Roads; and all three no-party members: Malinda White, of Bogalusa; Joe Marino, of Gretna; and Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson.
Among the no votes on the new Senate districts were five Republicans: Mike Johnson, of Pineville; Blake Miguez, of Erath; Beau Beaullieu, of New Iberia; Thomas Pressley, of Shreveport; and Ray Garofalo, of Chalmette.
The no votes would loom important if Edwards vetoes the Senate map.
In an interview, Johnson said he objected to Rapides Parish being divided among so many senators, six. Pressley voted no because SB1 moves the Senate district where he lives. Garofalo objected because it divides St. Bernard Parish between two senators instead of having just one.
Miguez and Beaullieu said they voted no because the Senate map shifts a precinct of about 1,800 voters in the town of Loreauville in Iberia Parish from Senate District 22, which Fred Mills, of Park, currently represents, to Senate District 21, which Bret Allain, R-Franklin, currently represents. Mills and Allain are term-limited.
In an interview, Allain said the Loreauville precinct had to shift to Senate District 21 because the alternatives would have moved precincts with either the Port of Iberia, New Iberia High School or Iberia Medical Center out of District 22. That was not acceptable because District 22 is concentrated in Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
Miguez gave an impassioned speech on the House floor against SB1 because Loreauville, where he grew up, won’t be in Senate District 22. He is considering running for that seat next year.
In decrying the move, Miguez, who is of Spanish and Cajun French descent, mentioned Carnival, his grandfather, possible flooding of the Bayou Teche, the recent death of the father of Loreauville’s mayor and sugar cane fields.
“In Baton Rouge these are just district lines on paper,” Miguez told his colleagues. “But we must never forget that back home, there are real people behind the lines.”