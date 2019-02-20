East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to move ahead with repairs and construction on the downtown Baton Rouge library while a lawsuit over the engineering remains pending.

Broome is asking the Metro Council for a change order that would allow the Library System to use more than $2.7 million from its coffers to pay for it.

She announced the move Wednesday, saying the lawsuit could take between two and five years to play out. During that time, she says, the building would remain vacant.

"During this period of time, the library would remain vacant and unfinished," Broome said in a statement. "Not only would the building become an eyesore in the center of Downtown Baton Rouge, but it could become compromised to the point that significant additional repair work would be required."

The metro council will consider the change order for $2,746,243 on Feb. 27. If they approve it, construction would resume on the building.

East Baton Rouge Parish would then "aggressively pursue recovery of the funds through the litigation process."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library board issued a statement shortly after Broome, saying that's time to move forward.

"The most direct path to resuming the project is for the City-Parish to issue a change order," according to the statement. "This brings an end to the problems associated with delay, and will allow the facility to be completed as originally planned and put into useful service. This is the recommended course of action by our legal team and the Mayor’s Office."

The library board said it supports the change order and there would be no major impact on other library projects.

"The Library Board of Control prudently reserves money for emergencies," according to the statement. "In this case we intend to use funding from operational cost savings combined with a transfer among capital funds to finance the change order. There will be no substantive impact on any other major projects or a decrease in current Library services."

Construction on the new branch came to a halt in April after the welding failed on the beams that support the cantilever — a building feature that hangs over the sidewalk on the north side of the building. Contractors have been holding the cantilever in place with four giant hydraulic jacks.

Since that time, the construction site has mostly been quiet, but work crews have been spotted at the site several times after the mediation efforts began in November.

