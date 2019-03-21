The first installment on a $650 million highway borrowing plan, including major projects in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, won easy approval Thursday from the State Bond Commission.

The panel endorsed the sale of $185 million in bonds, including about $77 million for a new entrance to Louisiana Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and around $30 million to start the widening of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge.

Another $61.1 million is earmarked for a new state route off I-220 in Bossier City to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The debt will be paid off by the state using a portion of annual federal road and bridge aid -- $67 million of the roughly $780 million allocated yearly -- that otherwise would be used for other projects.

The federal bonds are called Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds, or GARVEE, and have been used by about two dozen other states for transportation projects, officials said.

The $185 million will give state officials enough cash flow on the projects for about two years.

Then officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development will return to the commission for a second round of borrowing.

One of the projects is a new interchange on I-10 at Loyola in Kenner.

The work, which totals $125 million, includes the widening of off-ramps at Loyola and the expansion of both Loyola and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, acknowledged that motorists will face slowdowns during construction.

The new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport opens in mid-May.

Construction is set to start in August.

The Baton Rouge project will eventually add a new lane in each direction between the "new" Mississippi River bridge and the I-10/12 split.

The total is $380 million, up from $360 million earlier because costs of the Bossier City project came in less than expected.

Initial work is set to include construction of a flyover to College Drive for westbound traffic on I-10.

The $185 million was endorsed earlier this week by the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

