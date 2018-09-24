Former Gov. Bobby Jindal has been appointed to the board of directors of a Florida-based managed care health care company.

"As a leader who has dedicated his career to public service and advancing innovative healthcare policies, his broad knowledge and expertise in Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and other government-sponsored programs will support WellCare's focus on providing access to high-quality care and services to our members and cost-effective healthcare solutions to our government customers," WellCare chairman of the board Chris Michalik said in announcing the appointment.

Axios reports that Jindal, a Republican who staunchly opposed the expansion of Medicaid through the federal Affordable Care Act, will receive about $240,000 in cash and stock for the WellCare job.

"WellCare has a long-standing mission to serve and helps millions of families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs live better, healthier lives," Jindal said in a statement. "I look forward to joining WellCare's board of directors to advance its mission, while working with the company's dynamic leadership team and sharing my experience, insights and advice with this rapidly-growing company."

Jindal, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for president, made sweeping changes to Louisiana's health care system during his two terms in office, including shifting the state's Medicaid program to a managed care system and pushing the state's charity hospital system to a privatized model.

Last year, Jindal became an operating adviser for the a Los Angeles-based global asset manager global investment management, Ares Management.

Jindal, 47, served eight years as Louisiana governor. He previously represented Louisiana's's 1st District in Congress, was head of the state Department of Health and was the president of the University of Louisiana System, among other public sector roles.

Shortly after leaving office, he was named to the board of directors for Cotton Holdings Inc., a Texas-based infrastructure support services company.