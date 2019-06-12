WASHINGTON — House Democrats and Republicans came together Wednesday to praise a proposed five-year extension of the National Flood Insurance Program — a rare display of bipartisanship in a chamber that normally divides along partisan lines.

The NFIP proposal was overwhelmingly welcomed by members of both sides of the aisle in its first test in the House Financial Services Committee. House leaders are hoping to fast-track the bill through the chamber and advance it to the Senate for vetting. The latest temporary extension of the NFIP — the program's 12th since 2017 — is set to expire at the end of September.

Financial Services Chair Maxine Waters, D-California, said she worked closely with Rep. Patrick McHenry, the North Carolina Republican who is the committee's ranking member, to reach a bipartisan compromise.

“The ranking member and I were convinced we could do a lot better than these short-term extensions," she said. “(It) represents a turning point in the flood insurance debate."

McHenry described the proposal as a “rational reform to the program.”

“It’s not without deep compromise on the Democrat side of the aisle or without deep compromise on the Republican side of the aisle,” he said. “Short-term extensions benefit no one. Substantive reforms benefit the taxpayer over the long run and the program over the long run.”

Check back with The Advocate for more details.

