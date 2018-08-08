U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday escalated his criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards' criminal justice overhaul and accused the governor of taking a soft approach to dangerous prisoners.

Kennedy, a Madisonville Republican, said he warned six months ago that "somebody would get murdered" if prisoners are released early.

"And they have and I am sorry," he said. "It was inevitable."

Kennedy said Edwards "just thinks these guys are sick and confused. I think a lot of them are bad."

Edwards' office sharply disputed the criticism.

Kennedy made his comments in a short meeting with reporters, an appearance before the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge and separately in a letter to President Donald Trump.

The letter to Trump came as Edwards and others are preparing to meet with the president in Bedminster, New Jersey to discuss possible federal criminal justice changes.

Kennedy said the 2017 overhaul is riddled with flaws, and he noted that two of the people released early have been re-arrested and accused of murder.

"He (Edwards) is focused on how many prisoners we have and I am focused on how many people are committing crimes," Kennedy told Rotary Club members.

In a statement, the governor's office noted that the criminal justice bills won bipartisan legislative support in 2017 and said the changes are showing signs of success.

"This information by the junior senator is unequivocally wrong," Richard Carbo, a spokesman for the governor, said.

"This is strictly politics for Sen. Kennedy, who is openly considering running for governor," he said.

"He's embarrassing the state of Louisiana in his letter to the White House, but even worse he's scaring the public using flawed data," Carbo added.

Kennedy said he remains undecided on whether to challenge Democrat Edwards' bid for a second term next year.

The law enacted last year allows prison sentences to be shortened more quickly for non-violent, non-sex-crime offenders who won credit for good behavior behind bars.

That trimmed the mandatory time served from 40 percent of the sentence to 35 percent.

The initial releases took place on Nov. 1, 2017.

Kennedy singled out Department of Corrections Secretary Jimmy LeBlanc and his agency for special criticism.

"Our Department of Corrections, and I wish I didn't have to say this, but the senior leadership there is utterly incompetent," he said. "They are not qualified to run a food truck. And if the governor wants to continue letting these guys go we are going to have more murders."

On Tuesday, LeBlanc's office said Kennedy does not understand how an offender's time and release are calculated, and that any problems stem in part from district attorneys accepting reduced-time pleas to boost their conviction rates.

"Now my sense to Secretary LeBlanc, no disrespect, but blah, blah, blah. He is fluent in b.s. It is a bunch of bovine waste what he is saying," Kennedy said.

In his four-page letter to Trump dated Aug. 8, Kennedy said last year's law "is failing the law-abiding public in Louisiana."

"Already 22 percent of inmates have been re-arrested and it hasn't even been a year since the releases started," Kennedy wrote.

The governor's office said 19 percent of those released have been re-arrested, which it said is 26 percent below the national average.

Kennedy, in response to questions, said he had a poll done for a possible 2019 bid for governor and he collected 51 percent of those contacted compared to 37 percent for Edwards.

"I am thinking seriously about it," he said. "I haven't made a decision."