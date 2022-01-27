Gary Chambers Jr. picked up his first significant endorsement in an uphill U.S. Senate campaign when outgoing state Rep. Ted James announced his support Thursday.
James’ backing comes at a time when Chambers is trying to establish himself as a credible candidate, days after Chambers surprised observers by posting an ad online that showed him boldly smoking marijuana.
“I was shocked when I saw it. Politicians don’t usually do that. He’s definitely started some real conversations,” said James who just stepped down as chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus. He is resigning on Friday from the state House to become a regional administrator for the Small Business Administration.
Chambers, like James, is a Black Democrat from Baton Rouge. He is challenging U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican seeking a second term. Luke Mixon, a White former fighter pilot and Naval Academy graduate, is the other announced Democrat.
In the ad, Chambers said he favors decriminalizing small possessions of pot and cited statistics showing that Black people are four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana than White people.
“People have talked about him smoking and have not addressed the fact that people who look like Gary and I are arrested at greater rates,” James said. “They’re ignoring the real issue.”
Public support for legalizing recreational marijuana has risen in recent years, with 67% backing both medicinal and recreational marijuana in a 2021 survey for the pro-legalization Louisiana Association for Therapeutic Alternatives, according to John Couvillon, who polled for the group.
James said he believes that Chambers, a progressive activist who has never held elected office, will energize younger Democrats to turn out and vote.
“As a party, we too often have wanted to play it safe,” James said. “Playing it safe hasn’t gotten us anywhere other than John Bel.”
Mixon is modeling himself after Edwards, who praised Mixon last week but expressed disapproval of Chambers’ ad.
The U.S. Senate campaign is just getting started, although Kennedy has been steadily raising money since his election in 2016. He now has $10 million in the bank. That and the fact that no Democrat has won an election statewide since 2008 – other than Edwards in his two gubernatorial campaigns – helps explain why Kennedy is heavily favored.
Kennedy was a reliable supporter of Donald Trump when he was president and has just as reliably opposed the initiatives of President Joe Biden. Kennedy has Trump’s endorsement.
The jungle primary is Nov. 8. The runoff would be on Dec. 10 if no candidate receives at least 50% in the primary.