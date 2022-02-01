U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is running for re-election this year with a campaign war chest that dwarfs those of his Democratic opponents.
Kennedy raised $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, his latest FEC report shows, has raised $18 million overall and now has $11.1 million in the bank.
“As Louisianians begin a new year, I’m again humbled by the support they’ve shown throughout 2021,” Kennedy, a Republican, said in a statement.
Luke Mixon, a Democrat and first-time candidate, raised nearly $200,000 in his initial campaign report, covering the period between mid-October, when he entered the race, and Dec. 31, the closing date for the fourth quarter of fundraising.
Mixon had $120,000 on hand, according to his campaign filing.
Mixon’s report provides more evidence of his uphill battle to defeat Kennedy, who is rated a solid favorite by national handicappers.
Even if Mixon raises $1 million a month prior to the Nov. 8 primary, he will likely remain far behind Kennedy in collecting money for his campaign. Kennedy will win the race outright if he wins over 50% in the primary.
Big Democratic donors inside and outside the state will be examining Mixon’s report, said Stephen Handwerk, a former executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party.
“The fundraising numbers you post in your first filing will set the tone and the narrative for the rest of the race for your donors and potential donors on whether this is a race they’ll want to invest in,” Handwerk said.
Mixon’s campaign put a positive spin on its initial fundraising numbers.
Mixon demonstrated “exceptional fundraising prowess” for a candidate “with no previous fundraising experience or online profile,” the campaign said, and noted he began his Twitter page “with zero followers.”
He now has nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter.
Kennedy was a strong supporter of Donald Trump when he was in office and has voted consistently against President Joe Biden’s initiatives. Kennedy has Trump’s endorsement.
Mixon is running as a moderate in the mold of Gov. John Bel Edwards, as a former fighter pilot and Naval Academy graduate who is anti-abortion but supported President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and supports the president’s initiative to spend more money on health care, climate change and early childhood education. Mixon has hired a campaign team of stalwart Democratic campaign operatives in Louisiana.
Mixon has been hammering Kennedy for voting against the infrastructure measure – U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy was among the handful of Republicans who voted for it – and for Kennedy’s vote on Jan. 6 last year to not accept one set of presidential electors.
“It disgusts me that my very own senator voted to overthrow an election,” Mixon told MSNBC. “He spit in the face of the very democracy that my friends and I spent the last 20 years fighting to protect. I just can’t stand by and let that happen.”
Mixon entered the race first but beginning this month has had to contend with Gary Chambers Jr., a Democratic activist from Baton Rouge with a flair for attracting attention.
Chambers won attention nationwide with an online campaign ad last month where he openly smoked marijuana and declared that the war on the drug has failed. Chambers favors legalizing possession of small amounts of pot, as do a majority of Louisiana voters, according to polls.
Chambers has lost both of his races for political office, the latest coming in 2021 when he finished a strong third in the congressional race won by Troy Carter in a district centered in New Orleans that stretches to Baton Rouge.
Chambers kept his campaign account open and encountered problems with the FEC in 2021. The agency sent letters to Chambers’ campaign committee for failing to file quarterly reports in July and October. He then filed those reports months late, just before he entered the Senate race in January.
A third Democrat is challenging Kennedy as of Jan. 27, according to FEC records.
Syrita Steib is the founder and executive director of Operation Restore, a New Orleans-based nonprofit that aims to provide education and housing for women after their release from prison. The group’s website says Steib was sentenced to 120 months of federal prison at age 19.