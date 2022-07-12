The second-ranking leader of the Louisiana House said Tuesday morning he will be a candidate for a post on the First Circuit Court of Appeals.
House Speaker Tanner Magee, R-Houma, said he is running for a spot being vacated by Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple, who is retiring.
It is the 1st District, Division D seat.
"Recently we've seen just how important it is to elect good, conservative judges who will interpret the law as it was written and not legislate from the bench," Magee said in a statement.
"I'm very excited about the possibility to serve on the Court of Appeals. I've hit the ground running and my team is ready to work hard through election day."
Magee said he will officially qualify to run on July 20 and has $250,000 in his campaign account.
He is an attorney and often presides over House sessions when House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, is away.
Magee has been a House member since 2016 and was elected speaker pro tem in 2020.