Gov. John Bel Edwards has named his nephew and former law partner Bradley A. Stevens to the board of supervisors for the University of Louisiana System.

Stevens, who lives in Hammond, was one of 14 names announced Monday that Edwards was appointing or reappointing to the UL System board, the Board of Regents and the Southern University board of supervisors.

He is a partner at Edwards & Stevens Law Firm and is scheduled to represent the 1st congressional district.

Board members are named for six-year terms.

Stevens and others are to be sworn in and take their seats when the board meets virtually on Thursday at 1 p.m.

The UL System governs nine colleges and universities, including Southeastern Louisiana University, the University of New Orleans and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Stevens, the son of the governor's sister Alice, is a graduate of SLU.

The governor's selection would not run afoul of the state code of government ethics against nepotism -- preference for relatives in hiring.

The ban generally applies to members of a government official's immediate family, including children, the spouses of the children, brothers and sisters, the spouses of the officials' brothers and sisters, his or her parents and his or her spouse.

Stevens earned degrees at Amite High School and LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center, like his uncle in both cases.

He previously worked with the governor at the Edwards & Associates Law Firm.

Stevens became a partner in 2014 and the firm changed its name to Edwards & Stevens Law Firm.

The firm handles personal injury cases, business law, elder law and notary services.

It does not handle criminal cases because the governor's brother Daniel is sheriff of Tangipahoa Parish.

Daniel Edwards is also listed as "of counsel" for the law firm.

The governor left the firm before he took office after winning his first term in 2015.

Stevens did not immediately return a call for comment.

