Minutes before their annual session ended two weeks ago, legislators signed off on a back-room deal engineered by a prominent tax attorney close to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder that would position the oil giant Shell for a $3 million property tax rebate from Plaquemines Parish.
The tax break for Shell was unusual because it came after the company lost an appeal to the Louisiana Tax Commission and had sought to overturn that decision – and was still waiting for a ruling. Shell was the only company that stood to benefit immediately from the change, pushed by Schexnayder and fellow Republican Rep. Beau Beaullieu, vice chair of the House tax-writing committee.
Both men are close to Jason DeCuir, the attorney who pursued the failed appeal before the Tax Commission on behalf of Shell and then helped shepherd the measure through the Legislature.
Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, attached the tax break as an amendment to an unrelated bill, prompting an objection from Sen. Bret Allain, its sponsor.
In an interview, Allain said he told DeCuir he opposed adding the amendment, but, to win passage of his bill, he ultimately agreed to the part he didn’t like.
“I was brought language right at the end that I was told was acceptable to all parties,” said Allain, R-Franklin.
But it was not acceptable to the Plaquemines Parish Council and Plaquemines Parish assessor Belinda Hazel. They asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto the legislation, Senate Bill 241. He did so Saturday, saying it would benefit only one company. He also noted the bill received no public testimony or debate and effectively caused the Legislature to side with Shell in its dispute with the Tax Commission.
“Should there be another attempt to pass a bill meant to benefit one taxpayer next year,” the governor said in his veto message, “it should be done transparently and with full consideration by both chambers.”
Last-minute passage
SB241 was the final bill legislators passed, 15 minutes before they adjourned. At no point did they disclose that only Shell stood to gain. Lawmakers spent about six minutes total during four public airings of the bill before the House and the Senate.
Beaullieu declined to identify who asked him to push the measure, though he acknowledged consulting with DeCuir to ensure he had “a good understanding of the bill.”
“I had a couple of people come to me,” Beaullieu said in an interview. “I’m not going to name-drop anybody. The whole idea of this tax reform stuff is to make Louisiana a more tax-friendly place.”
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said in a statement that the bill supported tax reform efforts designed to make the state more competitive.
“This was a good bill with a good amendment that addressed a current tax problem, and it’s unfortunate it was vetoed,” Schexnayder said.
The issue arose because a Shell subsidiary called Pecten Midstream determined it had overstated the value of a pipeline across south Louisiana. As a result, it paid an extra $1 million in property taxes to Plaquemines Parish in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Shell did not catch the error until after the 2020 filing.
DeCuir represented Shell before the Tax Commission on March 30, arguing the company shouldn’t pay for a “clerical error.”
A former high-ranking administrator at the Louisiana Department of Revenue under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, DeCuir has leveraged his intimate knowledge of the state’s tax code to build Advantous Consulting. The firm, of which DeCuir is half-owner, helps businesses navigate Louisiana’s tax code, including appeals like the one he pursued for Shell.
He has also become a powerful lobbyist, representing the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association. He enjoys a close relationship with Schexnayder, who tapped him to co-chair a pandemic economic recovery task force. In an unusual move this year, Schexnayder had DeCuir present a bill for him in committee. DeCuir also helped organize two nonprofit fund-raising vehicles created by Schexnayder and other legislative leaders.
In a statement, DeCuir said there were “many drafts developed by all stakeholders to address the accidental overpayment” of property taxes, and said the final language was developed by Tax Commission Chairman Lawrence Chehardy, who was appointed by the governor. DeCuir didn’t directly answer questions about his own role in the wording.
“I routinely engage in discussions with legislative leadership to support positive tax reform to make (Louisiana) more competitive,” DeCuir said.
Chehardy said that Allain, in order to salvage his bill, asked Chehardy to help draft language that would be acceptable both to the Tax Commission and DeCuir.
Chehardy did that, although, he said, DeCuir insisted on adding the words “clerical error” to the bill to strengthen Shell’s claim. Chehardy preferred Allain’s stand-alone bill without the benefit for Shell.
“I have every reason to believe that it was Jason DeCuir who ultimately had to be satisfied,” Chehardy said. “It was a good bill but for being hijacked by him.”
Shell declined to comment.
'An unfriendly amendment'
As he argued before the Tax Commission that Shell was due a refund, DeCuir hinted that a legislative fix might be in the works. And indeed, by April 20, when the commission ruled against Shell, Beaullieu had already introduced House Bill 992. The bill did not identify Shell by name. But Pecten Midstream is the only company that would qualify for the tax break under the arcane language, according to the Tax Commission.
State law does allow Shell, or any company, to correct an error as long as they do so before they file their taxes for that year. If they don’t, state law holds that the taxpayer must bear the cost of the error. At Shell’s request, the Tax Commission corrected the error for 2021 and 2022 because the assessment was not final for those two years, resulting in lower taxes for those two years.
Beaullieu had the opportunity to bring the bill through regular channels, which would have included public hearings. But on April 25 and again on May 2, Beaullieu chose not to have the Ways and Means Committee, where he is the vice-chairman, hear HB992 – the measure that dealt directly with the refund.
When asked why, Beaullieu replied: “No particular reason.”
In the meantime, the Senate passed Allain’s SB241, which would allow companies challenging a tax payment to avoid paying the disputed tax immediately if they instead obtained a bond assuring payment if they lost. This proposal had the support of legislators and Edwards.
But before approving SB241 on June 1, the House added the language from Beaullieu’s bill without any public debate.
“No one had told me about it,” Allain complained later.
The next day, Allain asked senators to reject the new version of his bill, saying it had picked up “an unfriendly amendment.”
That sent SB241 to a conference committee, where six legislators – three apiece from the House and the Senate – would settle on the final wording behind closed doors.
Allain met that day with experts from the Tax Commission and the Louisiana Assessors Association to try to find language acceptable to all sides and save his bill.
The conference committee – which included Allain, Schexnayder and Beaullieu – agreed to language that led Beaullieu to present SB241 to the House for approval on June 6. He didn’t explain the bill’s substance or that it would benefit Shell.
The House passed SB241 at 4:59 p.m.
The Senate passed it at 5:09, without discussion. The Legislature adjourned at 5:25 p.m.