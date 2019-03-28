There was an extra enthusiastic Tigers fan running around Washington, D.C. on Thursday, ahead of the LSU basketball team's Sweet 16 appearance.

Florida Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy walked around the U.S. Capitol in an LSU football helmet, purple vest and giant inflatable Tiger costume — settling up a bet that she made with U.S. Rep. Garret Graves in January over the outcome of the Fiesta Bowl, when the LSU Tigers faced the University of Central Florida football team.

The Tigers beat the Knights 40-32 in that game, which meant Murphy, a Democrat, had to jog around the Capitol wearing purple and gold.

“Beating the undefeated ‘national champions’ was a big deal, and putting her in a jersey alone just didn’t seem like enough," Graves said of the outcome. "We decided to step it up and opted for the inflatable tiger and LSU helmet look instead."

U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise will be feasting on Maryland crab, thanks to LSU basketball Thanks to the LSU basketball team’s win over Maryland, U.S. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise will be eating crab courtesy of House Majority L…

Murphy joins many other LSU fans in town as the No. 3-seeded Tigers prepare to face Michigan State Friday night in Washington D.C. in the East Region semifinal of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

If LSU beats the Spartans, the team will advance to the Elite Eight and play on Sunday against the winner of the No. 1 Duke-No. 4 Virginia Tech game.