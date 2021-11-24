Republican Congressman Clay Higgins, of Lafayette, won’t be attending the Washington Mardi Gras ball put on by Louisiana’s congressional delegation because COVID screening will be required of attendees.

“I oppose all such oppressive mandates, and I am stunned that the Mystick Krewe has apparently determined that free Americans are unable to be trusted with their own medical decisions,” Higgins wrote his colleagues on Monday.

The Mystick Krewe of Louisianians host the Jan. 27-29 event at the Washington Hilton Hotel. The ball that caps Washington Mardi Gras is on Jan. 29.

Now in its 73rd year, Washington Mardi Gras was begun by congressional staffers displaced from home during Carnival season. It has since grown to include heavy hitters in Washington, a few presidents have attended, along with Louisiana companies seeking economic development for the state. Usually, 2,000 to 3,000 people attend.

Last year’s event was cancelled because of the COVID pandemic.

Higgins says those attending the 2022 Washington Mardi Gras will have to show vaccination status for entry.

“Not only do I oppose medical mandates in principle, but I have also taken action in Congress, having months ago introduced legislation that would criminalize these acts,” Higgins wrote.

Neither U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, the Baton Rouge Republican chairing the event this year, nor House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson and longest serving member of the Louisiana delegation, immediately replied to request for comment.

“The Mardi Gras float exemplifies that archetype of Louisiana’s multicultural heritage,” Graves said in a press release earlier this year announcing the Washington Mardi Gras' 2022 motif.

“The theme is ‘America’s Foreign Country’, but the implied tone is unity — especially after our collective experiences these past two years,” Graves said.

New Orleans native Joe Mustachia is creating the artwork for the theme that Louisiana is America’s foreign country.

