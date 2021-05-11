Gov. John Bel Edwards will testify Thursday before the U.S. Senate on the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana's economy.
Edwards will also address the state's ongoing climate initiatives, according to a press release from the governor's office Tuesday.
“An abrupt and prolonged major reduction to federal offshore oil and gas exploration and production would devastate Louisiana’s economy, but our state absolutely cannot turn a blind eye to the ways that climate change and sea level rise threaten Louisiana,” Edwards said in a statement.
The hearing before the US. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee will commence at 9 a.m. on Thursday and the testimony will be livestreamed online.