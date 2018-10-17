Three of Louisiana’s highest-profile district attorneys are lending their support to a proposed constitutional amendment on the Nov. 6 ballot that would require juries in the state to return unanimous verdicts in all felony cases – something every other state besides Oregon does.

Hillar Moore, James Stewart Sr. and Keith Stutes, the district attorneys, respectively, for East Baton Rouge, Caddo and Lafayette parishes, each told The Advocate that they have decided to back the closely watched ballot measure.

They preside over three of the six busiest trial dockets among Louisiana’s 42 judicial districts, records show.

Moore said he hopes changing the law will help restore fractured confidence in the criminal justice system. Stewart, a retired judge, called the proposed amendment an “opportunity to be on the right side of history,” and noted that Louisiana already requires unanimous verdicts in capital cases and for lesser felonies tried by six-person juries.

Stutes, whose jurisdiction, includes Acadia and Vermilion parishes along with Lafayette, offered a similar rationale for his endorsement.

“I simply think at this point in our history, it’s no longer good for us to be one of only two states that are different than the rest of the nation,” he said.

Under Louisiana’s 1974 constitution, only 10 of 12 jurors considering a major felony case must concur in a verdict, even when a life prison term is in the offing.

Oregon is the only other state to allow such split verdicts, and juries there must be unanimous in murder cases and when a life prison sentence is at stake.

Louisiana’s current law is an update to an 1898 law – conceived in a notoriously racist constitutional convention -- that allowed convictions with just nine of 12 jurors in concurrence.

Among other arguments, Moore cited the law’s racist origins as a valid basis for seeking change, saying that despite subsequent constitutional revisions, the law was never cleansed of those origins.

For the first 86 years of Louisiana’s statehood, juries were required to come back with unanimous verdicts, just as they do in the rest of the states.

In less than three weeks, for the first time ever, Louisiana voters will have a chance to weigh in on the law itself.

The question of where the state’s powerful district attorneys stand on the law could be key to the amendment’s passage or failure. But there's no simple answer to it.

When the Legislature was considering a vote to put the measure on the ballot, the Louisiana District Attorneys Association – which represents the state’s 42 elected district attorneys – initially came out strongly against it.

But the political winds soon shifted, and the association dropped its opposition, opting instead to take no position – even though some backers of the status quo, including Sabine Parish District Attorney Don Burkett, claimed that the LDAA was nearly united against the change. The organization’s neutrality removed a major stumbling block to putting the measure on the ballot, and the Legislature passed a resolution ordering a vote on the question.

Since then, most of the state’s DAs have kept quiet about where they stand on the amendment. But when pressed, more than a dozen of them have shared their views with The Advocate.

Whether or not Burkett was correct in April when he claimed nearly all DAs opposed the change, the sentiments now appear to be running closer to 50-50 – though it should be noted that more than half of the 42 DAs have ducked the question altogether.

Along with Moore, Stewart and Stutes, three other DAs – Charles Riddle, the district attorney for Avoyelles Parish; Bradley Burget, the district attorney for Concordia and Catahoula parishes; and Sam D’Aquilla, the district attorney for East and West Feliciana parishes -- have said they support the change.

Those who told the newspaper they oppose the change are slightly more numerous, although most preside over sleepy trial dockets. So far, eight DAs have said they’re against the change, and only three try a significant number of cases.

Those three are John DeRosier, of Calcasieu Parish; Phillip Terrell Jr., of Rapides Parish; and Scott Perrilloux, whose jurisdiction includes Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes.

The others include the DAs for Sabine, Cameron, Winn, Lasalle and Plaquemines parishes. Together, those parishes account for less than 2 percent of the trials that have taken place in Louisiana in recent years.

Two district attorneys representing relatively large jurisdictions – Warren Montgomery, the DA for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, and Robert Tew, the DA for Ouachita and Morehouse parishes – both said they are officially neutral on the question.

And two of the state’s most powerful and visible district attorneys – Leon Cannizzaro of Orleans Parish and Paul Connick of Jefferson Parish – have not said publicly where they stand.

Moore said his support for the change, which he expects to pass, is not without reservations. He fears an uptick in hung juries, for instance.

But the potential upside is bigger, he said.

"We are at critical times between police, prosecutors, courts and our community," Moore said. "Changing the verdict scheme hopefully will restore some trust and legitimacy in our system and take away some of the criticism of our current jury system."

Stewart, of Caddo Parish, also expressed hope that passing the amendment would build more public confidence in the justice system.

"The time to correct this anomaly is now," he said. "Amendment 2 has broad bipartisan support and is an important step in building on the criminal justice reforms enacted by the Legislature in 2017. Requiring unanimous verdicts for felony offenses will instill trust in our criminal justice system and ensure that all persons are treated equally under the law."

Stutes, of Lafayette, said he doesn't think there is anything inherently unfair about the current system, but he thinks it has cast a shadow over the state anyhow.

"My support of the amendment is based on my view that it’s simply time that we end this undeserved criticism about this being a vestige of, and a continuation of (racial) discrimination," he said. "It’s time for that to end."

