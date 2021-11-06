Louisiana’s Republican delegation in the U.S. House voted against the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that was negotiated by Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge.
Following weeks of tussling between moderate and liberal House Democrats, the U.S. House Friday night approved on a 228-206 vote the Senate changes, which Cassidy helped draft, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden’s desk.
After a difficult week for Biden, in which his unpopularity contributed to GOP electoral gains in Virginia and New Jersey, passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is largely seen as a victory for the beleaguered president.
Louisiana’s six representatives voted along party lines with Democratic Rep. U.S. Troy Carter, of New Orleans, concurring with the Senate changes. Republican Congressmen Steve Scalise, of Jefferson; Clay Higgins, of Lafayette; Garret Graves, of Baton Rouge; Julia Letlow, of Start; and Michael Johnson, of Bossier City; were among the 200 Republicans voting against the measure.
Thirteen Republicans, mostly moderates, supported the legislation, while six of Democrats' farthest left members - including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Cori Bush of Missouri - opposed it.
“We dramatically reduced that number I whipped against the entire package,” House Minority Whip Scalise told Fox News Friday night before the vote. “They brought infrastructure and tied it together with this massive over $4 trillion tax and spend bill sit its one big package and we actively worked against it. …There are no moderates, by the way, they are socialists and liberals and they finally worked some kind of bill together."
“This infrastructure package will rebuild our roads and bridges, increase access to high-speed internet, strengthen our electric grid, add levee protection, and improve flood resiliency. After almost every corner of our state was hit by natural disasters in the last year, we must have the federal investment to protect us from future storms,” Cassidy said in a statement after the House’s final vote Friday night.
The 2,700-plus-page bill assigns spending projects to a wide array using a formula that Cassidy contends favors Louisiana, though his Republican congressional have disagreed. Louisiana stands to receive a significant portion of $110 billion for roads and bridges; $46 billion that will go in part to rebuild Louisiana’s eroded coastlines and waterways; $65 billion to bolster energy and strengthen the electrical grid from disaster; and $65 billion in broadband to expand internet access.
A House vote on the amendments made to the bill in the upper chamber was stalled by liberal Democrats who feared moderates, having got what they want, would abandon the now $1.75 trillion Build Back Better Act, Biden’s signature social safety net and climate change bill. After passing the infrastructure bill, the House of Representatives approved a key procedural issue early Saturday morning that guaranteed a vote later this month on the Build Back Better Act.
“I have done everything in my power to stop the oppressive socialist agenda, the accelerated enactment of the Democrats' plan to dominate America,” said U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, adding that “no real Republican” would support the measure. “This so-called infrastructure bill is a significant part of that agenda. The bill is 9% roads and bridges and 91% socialist garbage. It’s a losing deal for Louisiana.”
Congressman Mike Johnson, a Bossier City Republican and vice chairman of the conservative House Republican Conference, said he would have supported a standalone infrastructure bill but felt this one was did little more than pave the way for the “tax and spend agenda” of Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, of New York, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California.
“Our state needs federal investment in roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband as much as any other, and we will continue to fight for it. It is unfortunate that those widely agreed upon bipartisan priorities are dwarfed by so much unrelated spending,” Johnson said.
Republican U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, of Start, released a statement just prior to the vote: "I want to be clear, my concerns with this bill are not rooted in partisanship and not just a part of a political game. I approached this process with an open mind because we were promised that this legislation would transform our state. However, after careful analysis and listening to many stakeholders and constituents, I’ve concluded that it is a bad deal for Louisiana and my district."
Unsurprisingly, perhaps, Louisiana’s only Democrat to Congress, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter called the bill “transformational” for Louisiana.
“The building blocks of our nation have been falling into disrepair for far too long, and I am so proud that tonight the House of Representatives came together on a bipartisan basis to pass this long-term investment in the foundation of our nation,” said Carter, whose 2nd Congressional District stretches up the Mississippi River from New Orleans East to north Baton Rouge.
“Transformational” also is the word Democratic Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards used. Though the spending is directed by federal formulas, state government will have significant say so over how the estimated $6 billion portion is spent in Louisiana.
“Over the next five years, this nearly $6 billion federal investment will have a significant impact on major projects such as highways, bridges, public transportation, electric vehicle infrastructure, ports, and airports, and it will create a more resilient transportation system that can better withstand disruptions from extreme weather,” Edwards said in a statement Saturday morning.
The U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a vote of 69-30 in August.