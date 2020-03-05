Supreme Court Abortion

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during anti-abortion rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Supreme Court is taking up the first major abortion case of the Trump era Wednesday, an election-year look at a Louisiana dispute that could reveal how willing the more conservative court is to roll back abortion rights. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ORG XMIT: DCJL114

 Jose Luis Magana

Today in The Rundown: SCOTUS hears a Louisiana abortion case; Coronaviras preparations in Louisiana; and more queestions about Louisiana judiciary. With Mardi Gras in the rear view, we are less than a week out from the start of the Louisiana Legislature's 2020 session. Here's everything you need to know about Louisiana politics today. 

The Countdown…

Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 4

Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 35

Days until the regular session must end: 88

Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 247

Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 275

The News…

Subscribers only 📆: Chat with me about the Louisiana law that's central to the Supreme Court case that could set the tone for abortion laws in this country. I've covered the law for years and was in the courtroom for the hearing this week! http://bit.ly/SCOTUSchatADV

SCOTUS: The Louisiana abortion law was heard in the Supreme Court this weeks. Here's what went down:  http://bit.ly/39qxLD9

Business: While President Donald Trump's administration was working to relax offshore drilling regulations, there was a spike in offshore accidents and a decrease in safety inspections, according an analysis by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. http://bit.ly/32Or9Mv

Coronavirus: What the state's doing about the deadly disease: http://bit.ly/2IxADCB

Coronavirus: Though a case of the coronavirus has not been confirmed in Louisiana, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is among one of the many entities in the state to publicly release a plan amid concerns that the virus will spread in only a matter of time. http://bit.ly/2wsJqCQ

Coronavirus: Sign up for the latest updates: http://bit.ly/2x6SqxH

Gambling: The possibility of a gambling boat coming to St. Tammany Parish, where voters in 1996 shot down the idea of casino gambling, was roiling the political waters this week after a public notice from The St. Tammany Farmer made the rounds on Facebook. http://bit.ly/38pz9Vk

Coming up…

  • House Appropriations meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
  • House Appropriations meets Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Room 5.
  • House Committee on Health & Welfare and House Select Committee on Homeland Security meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Room 5.
  • State Bond Commission meets today at 8:45 am Room A-B.
  • Interim Emergency Board meets today upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room A-B.
  • Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
  • Council on Watershed Management meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the DOTD building in Baton Rouge.

