Today in The Rundown: SCOTUS hears a Louisiana abortion case; Coronaviras preparations in Louisiana; and more queestions about Louisiana judiciary. With Mardi Gras in the rear view, we are less than a week out from the start of the Louisiana Legislature's 2020 session. Here's everything you need to know about Louisiana politics today.
Be sure to sign up to get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
The Countdown…
Days until the 2020 regular session begins: 4
Days until the Louisiana Democratic presidential primary: 35
Days until the regular session must end: 88
Days until the Presidential election and Congressional/Senate primary: 247
Days until the Congressional/Senate runoff (if needed): 275
The News…
Subscribers only 📆: Chat with me about the Louisiana law that's central to the Supreme Court case that could set the tone for abortion laws in this country. I've covered the law for years and was in the courtroom for the hearing this week! http://bit.ly/SCOTUSchatADV
SCOTUS: The Louisiana abortion law was heard in the Supreme Court this weeks. Here's what went down: http://bit.ly/39qxLD9
ICYMI: More about the Democrat behind the Louisiana abortion law now on th national scene: http://bit.ly/384TXRS
Business: While President Donald Trump's administration was working to relax offshore drilling regulations, there was a spike in offshore accidents and a decrease in safety inspections, according an analysis by the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank. http://bit.ly/32Or9Mv
Coronavirus: What the state's doing about the deadly disease: http://bit.ly/2IxADCB
Coronavirus: Though a case of the coronavirus has not been confirmed in Louisiana, the Archdiocese of New Orleans is among one of the many entities in the state to publicly release a plan amid concerns that the virus will spread in only a matter of time. http://bit.ly/2wsJqCQ
Coronavirus: Sign up for the latest updates: http://bit.ly/2x6SqxH
ICYMI: Meet the anti-abortion Democrat who's become the face of the case being considered by SCOTUS: http://bit.ly/384TXRS
Gambling: The possibility of a gambling boat coming to St. Tammany Parish, where voters in 1996 shot down the idea of casino gambling, was roiling the political waters this week after a public notice from The St. Tammany Farmer made the rounds on Facebook. http://bit.ly/38pz9Vk
Coming up…
- House Appropriations meets Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Room 5.
- House Appropriations meets Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in Room 5.
- House Committee on Health & Welfare and House Select Committee on Homeland Security meets Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Room 5.
- State Bond Commission meets today at 8:45 am Room A-B.
- Interim Emergency Board meets today upon adjournment of State Bond Commission meeting in Room A-B.
- Joint Transportation, Highways and Public Works meets Monday at 10 a.m. in Room 5.
- Council on Watershed Management meets Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the DOTD building in Baton Rouge.
Tweet beat
Hey! Let's chat about the Louisiana law at the heart of #SCOTUS abortion case. I was there today and have been following this law since it was signed. Check in with me in the morn, and I'll answer all your questions: https://t.co/bjRWfNQUTs @theadvocatebr @NOLAnews #lalege #lagov— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 4, 2020
Republican state Rep. Lance Harris announces he's running for 5th District congressional seat, a week after GOP incumbent Ralph Abraham says he won't run for reelection https://t.co/5yGow3RuAj (from @AP) #lalege #lacongress #LA05— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 4, 2020
Outside scotus is a scene. #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/otMe4mPgjg— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 4, 2020
Again, @BobbyJindal signed this law and was major supporter. He wasn't here for arguments or press conferences and wasn't mentioned in them. A supporter of law actually gave credit to @JohnBelforLA for signing it, but he wasn't in office & didn't (he supports it) #lalege #lagov https://t.co/abJ4elQcSq— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 4, 2020
Inbox: @JoeBiden will be heading to Jackson, MS Sunday. #msleg #lalege— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 4, 2020
I highly recommend that you follow @LouisianaGov. @LADeptHealth, @CDCgov and @WHO for COVID-19 updates.The state has a site at https://t.co/QYambYA81M for updates.We also have a hotline you can call Monday - Friday between 8 am & 4:30 pm: 1-855-523-2652.#lagov #lalege— Christina Stephens 👩🏻💻 (@CEStephens) March 4, 2020
It was an honor to be a part of yesterday's keel-laying ceremony for the future Gilbert R. Mason research vessel. Once completed, @LUMCONscience's Gilbert R. Mason will be the most advanced marine research vessel in the world. #lagov #lalege 📰: https://t.co/S19IHZtLZV pic.twitter.com/AM1NpSW1IF— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 4, 2020
I joked with @SenatorKRJ about her wearing all black today after I wrote a story that noted her colorful wardrobe (https://t.co/MZIgzRXkPD). She said she prefers to wear black when in court. I've only seen her in #lalege and at related public events. So now we know! #lagov https://t.co/5tnuMEEt5l— Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) March 4, 2020
After a 10-hour day yesterday, House Appropriations wraps up its budget hearing today in four hours. More hearings scheduled for next week. Full schedule: https://t.co/MKL57CKvVS #lalege— Melinda Deslatte (@MelindaDeslatte) March 4, 2020
For years @JPMorrell led the charge to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from state sales tax. Now, newly-elected @Aimee4nola, explains why she is taking the lead to start treating these products like the necessities they are. https://t.co/NqAOY1Feoq #lalege #lagov— LA Budget Project (@LABudgetProject) March 4, 2020
#lalege #Louisiana #coronavirus #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/9El8Vk1x1r— Walt Handelsman (@Walt_Handelsman) March 4, 2020
Thank you @AliceMarieFree and @KelleyAshbyPaul for sharing your thoughts and experiences to help Louisiana become Reentry ready which is both @RightOnCrime & @SmartOnCrimeLA @jmderobertis #lalege https://t.co/UzM8thDw05— Scott E. Peyton (@ScottEPeyton1) March 4, 2020
Get The Rundown in your inbox by filling out the form here.
Elizabeth Crisp is The Advocate’s Washington, D.C. correspondent and author of The Rundown.
Tips, comments or suggestions? Send your feedback to
ecrisp@theadvocate.com or @elizabethcrisp on Twitter.