U.S. Sen. John Kennedy on Friday continued to question the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home, even after newspapers reported Thursday night that agents seized highly classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.
In a Fox News interview, Kennedy also called for Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray, “for the sake of the integrity of the FBI and the Department of Justice,” to jointly appear at a press conference to answer questions about the raid and to provide “a copy of the search warrant, and they need to release the evidence and affidavits in support of that search warrant.”
News sites reported after Kennedy’s comments Friday that the FBI is investigating whether Trump violated the Espionage Act by possessing classified documents at his Florida residence, the Mar-a-Lago Club.
Kennedy, a Republican, is running for re-election, and his three main Democratic opponents – Luke Mixon, Gary Chambers Jr. and Syrita Steib – criticized his response.
“There are no kings in America. No one is above the law,” said Mixon, a former Navy fighter pilot. “But former President Donald Trump continues to ignore the rule of law and attack law enforcement for political purposes—and his jester, Sen. John Kennedy, continues to enable his lawlessness and make excuses for his reckless behavior.”
Shortly after Trump disclosed Monday’s raid on his Florida residence, Kennedy joined many other Republicans in saying the decision by the Justice Department and the FBI “looks personal and political.”
Kennedy expanded on those comments Friday, noting various controversies involving the FBI during the Trump years, including the Steele Dossier, a political opposition report written in 2016 for Democrats about Trump’s ties to Russians; the investigative report by former FBI Director Robert Mueller about Russian attempts to help elect Trump that year; anti-Trump emails by then-FBI agent Peter Strzok, who was part of Mueller’s investigative team; and accusations that the FBI has protected President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.
“Given that history, I think, many fair-minded Americans are going to say, wait a minute, this looks political, this looks personal, this doesn’t look like an aberration, this is beginning to look like a pattern,” Kennedy told Fox.
Hogwash, said Chambers, a social justice activist.
“John Kennedy has doubled down on his crusade against free and fair elections and the rule of law by calling the FBI's actions ‘personal and political,’” Chambers said. Kennedy voted to overturn the last election and he continues to play radical and dangerous politics for his own political gain. Louisianans should be ashamed of his actions and outraged by his part in this dark chapter of American history.”
Steib, who helps women transition from prison, said, “The FBI had probable cause, submitted a detailed and specific affidavit to a judge, and obtained a warrant to search his home and office. The Justice Department is doing its job! I believe that former presidents have no special protections. We should not be surprised that the Justice Department’s actions reinforce he is not above the law.”