Year after year, advocates for people with disabilities, senior citizens and other vulnerable populations appear before the Louisiana Legislature and plead, often in emotional public testimony, for a sliver of funding in the state's multi-billion dollar annual spending plan.
That was no different on Wednesday during a public hearing in the House Appropriation Committee — except this year, lawmakers may, for once, have the funds available to fulfill those requests.
In a rarity for the Legislature, budget cuts have given way to spending increases, with lawmakers fast at work slicing and dicing a surplus augmented by billions of dollars in federal coronavirus relief aid.
Among the groups jockeying for those dollars are foster care advocates, who pointed out that the $15 daily rate foster parents receive for taking in foster children hasn't been upped since 2007.
East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court Judge Adam Haney said that's an insultingly low rate to pay those who voluntarily turn their lives upside down to shelter and mentor the state's neediest children.
"It costs me more than that to board my dog. And they just put my dog in a cage and take him out every couple of hours," Haney said. "We are flat taking advantage of the kindness of these folks. The way the state of Louisiana shows appreciation is with dollars and cents, and right now, the state of Louisiana says we don't really appreciate what you do."
Andrew Muhl, associate state director with AARP Louisiana, asked lawmakers to allocate $5.8 million to bolster the state's home- and community-based programs for senior citizens and the physically disabled. The request would fund 500 new slots for the Community Choices waiver, a Medicaid program that serves as an alternative to nursing facility care.
There are currently 11,500 residents on the wait-list for the waiver program, down from a high of around 17,000 residents several years ago. Muhl said some have waited nine years for the waivers and "many of them don't live long enough to receive these services."
Less than 20% of the state's long-term care budget goes to people who want to live in their homes, Muhl said, compared to a national average of around 40%. He said annually it costs an average of $24,000 to pay for in-home services, while institutionalizing someone in a nursing home costs $52,000, cost-savings that several lawmakers latched onto.
"When people are able to stay in their homes longer, when seniors are able to stay there, we save so many dollars as a state overall and their lives are lengthened," said Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge.
Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, noted that even if that waiting list was wiped out with thousands more waivers, there wouldn't be enough providers available to take on those clients. That's partially because reimbursement rates for those providers have been slashed in the past decade, making it difficult to offer competitive wages and attract a stable workforce.
A coalition of organizations that provide services for developmentally disabled residents asked lawmakers to help fix that workforce shortage by allocating $35.5 million to up their Medicaid reimbursement rate. Lawmakers cut rates beginning in 2008 under budget constraints.
They agreed to increase those rates in 2019, but the measure only restored reimbursements back to their 2008 levels. The budget request is half of what it would cost if the state had increased rates based on inflation between 2008 and 2021.
"Nobody should expect an organization that needs to meet payroll in today's climate to operate at 2008 funding levels," said Wendy Eschete, the executive director of Lafourche Arc, which provides housing and vocational services for those who are developmentally disabled.
The state's Children's Advocacy Centers — which aim to lessen the trauma experienced by victims of sexual abuse — asked lawmakers to maintain their current funding level of $750,000 which they received for the first time last year. The nonprofit centers help to coordinate investigative interviews with child victims so they aren't asked to recount their abuse over and over again.