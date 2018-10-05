WASHINGTON — All eyes in the U.S. Capitol were focused Friday on a handful of undecided senators who could tip the balance on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.

Louisiana Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, both Republicans, weren’t among them.

Both have staunchly supported Kavanaugh through much of the nomination process, praising the judge’s experience, punching at critics and dismissing sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh as uncorroborated or partisan “smears.

But neither Cassidy nor Kennedy appeared in triumphant moods after Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, declared her support Friday afternoon, likely sealing Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Using a phrase he’s leaned heavily on this week, Kennedy again described Kavanaugh’s confirmation process as “an intergalactic freak show” and, again, suggested the U.S. Senate might’ve hit its lowest point.

“I’ve only been here 22 months but I’ve been around politics my whole life,” Kennedy said, “This is the darkest of the dark side.”

Kennedy himself has contributed to the vitriol. In an appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show Monday night, Kennedy wondered whether some Senate Democrats "have souls" and whether they were "breast-fed" or "went right to raw meat."

Cassidy, meanwhile, walked into the U.S Senate Friday morning still fuming over how Democratic opponents treated Kavanaugh, calling some of the charges against the judge “almost scurrilous” and suggesting that many of the allegations leveled against Kavanaugh amounted to innuendo.

“The other side of the aisle was using innuendo when they had no facts,” Cassidy said. “You can’t protect yourself against innuendo or people that are unscrupulous.”

One of Kavanaugh’s accusers — Christine Blasey Ford — appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee to testify that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and tried to pull off her clothes during a high school gathering in 1982.

Another accuser, Deborah Ramirez, spoke to the FBI about a party during her freshman year at Yale University at which, she claimed, a drunken Kavanaugh exposed himself to her.

Cassidy argued that those allegations were uncorroborated and — at least in part — refuted by statements from other potential witnesses to the FBI. The FBI’s report remains confidential and its contents haven’t been publicly detailed.

“So much corroboration in support of Judge Kavanaugh and so much corroboration against the allegations made against him,” Cassidy said. “I think the people who voted for Judge Kavanaugh had that sense of fairness in mind.”

Democratic critics of Kavanaugh, meanwhile, angrily denounced the FBI probe as half-hearted and inadequate — with some going so far as to call it a “sham” or “cover-up” — and accusing Republicans of simply casting aside the tearful testimony of a sexual assault survivor.

The bitter battle over Kavanaugh’s allegations led many senators this week to lament that the judicial confirmation process appears to be fully broken, and that the partisan rancor on Capitol Hill had finally boiled over.

Cassidy, who has been uncharacteristically vitriolic in his defense of Kavanaugh, was quick to point out that not every Senate vote is as starkly divisive. He rattled off a handful of health care policy items that he’s working on with Democrats.

“We can either ride the anger or solve the problem,” said Kennedy. “Some people will want to ride the anger and take advantage of it politically. I hope we solve the problem.”

But Kennedy, a relative newcomer to Washington who was first elected in 2016, also described his mood in much gloomier terms.

“This whole confirmation process is just symptomatic with what’s wrong with this town,” Kennedy said. “If our founders could have envisioned what just went on the last couple of months, I think some of them would’ve just stuck with (British) King George (III).”